Dell Technologies appoints new Irish general manager

By Pádraig Hoare
Wednesday, May 15, 2019 - 04:57 PM

Dell Technologies has appointed a new general manager for its Irish business as it increasingly focuses on emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Former BT and Microsoft executive Mark Hopkins, who has been Dell's public sector and northern director for a year, will take over the general manager's role from Aisling Keegan.

Ms Keegan was recently appointed vice-president and general manager of consumer and small business for Dell's European business.

Mr Hopkins said the emergence of new technology was an opportunity for businesses to grow their digital strategies.

"As emerging technologies accelerate the pace of change within all sectors, there is a significant opportunity to help drive business transformation and generate real results for customers here in Ireland... We can play a critical role in ensuring organisations in Ireland realise their vision for digital transformation," Mr Hopkins said.

The global IT giant currently employs around 6,000 in the Republic, with sites in Cork, Limerick and Dublin.

The Texas-based firm, which bought EMC in 2016 for $67bn (€59.8bn), said Mr Hopkins will be responsible for driving the company’s commercial business in the Republic and the North,

The latest technologies including artificial intelligence, machine learning, the Internet of Things and the cloud are a key focus for growth, it said.

