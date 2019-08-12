News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Deliveroo withdraws from Germany to concentrate on other markets

Deliveroo withdraws from Germany to concentrate on other markets
By Press Association
Monday, August 12, 2019 - 01:05 PM

Online food delivery service Deliveroo has said it is pulling out of Germany to concentrate on other markets, but is holding out the possibility of returning at a later date.

London-based Deliveroo said will shut down its service in Europe’s biggest economy on August 16.

General view of the Deutsche Bank, Green Towers Building in Frankfurt, Germany (John Walton/PA)
General view of the Deutsche Bank, Green Towers Building in Frankfurt, Germany (John Walton/PA) 

In an email sent to customers, the company said its goal is “to create the world’s best food delivery service” and “offering customers, drivers and restaurants an outstanding service”.

It added that “where we cannot provide this on the level that we expect and that you deserve, we do not operate”.

Like other food delivery services, the company has been criticised in Germany and elsewhere for its treatment of its drivers and cyclists.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Orla O’Dwyer to line out for Tipperary camogie team but will miss ladies football game on the same day Orla O’Dwyer to line out for Tipperary camogie team but will miss ladies football game on the same day

Cork blogger Lisa Jordan opens up about having her breast implants removedCork blogger Lisa Jordan opens up about having her breast implants removed

Residents complain about nighttime noise levels near social housing development in DublinResidents complain about nighttime noise levels near social housing development in Dublin

Red Bull promote Albon to race alongside Verstappen for rest of the F1 seasonRed Bull promote Albon to race alongside Verstappen for rest of the F1 season

Deliveroo

More in this Section

India’s Reliance to sell 20% stake in oil business to AramcoIndia’s Reliance to sell 20% stake in oil business to Aramco

Spending on no-deal Brexit stockpiling hits £4bn, survey suggestsSpending on no-deal Brexit stockpiling hits £4bn, survey suggests

United approach key for south-east economic growthUnited approach key for south-east economic growth

Cork couple eyes €1.1bn luxury travel marketCork couple eyes €1.1bn luxury travel market


Lifestyle

I’m seeing a wonderful woman and we have a huge physical attraction.Sex advice with Suzi Godson: Everything is great - apart from the sex

Dr Clodagh Keohane, consultant haematologist, Mercy UniversityHospital (MUH) Cork.Working Life: Dr Clodagh Keohane, consultant haematologist at MUH

My eight-year-old daughter has developed warts on her fingers. Is there a remedy I can use?Natural health: My child has developed warts; my hair has become very fine since I had a baby

Herbal infusions can contain properties to alleviate problems associated with menstruation, says Ciara McDonnell.Period pain: Can herbal teas beat PMS?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 10, 2019

  • 6
  • 12
  • 28
  • 33
  • 44
  • 45
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »