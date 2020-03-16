News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business»CORONAVIRUS

Deliveroo roll out ‘contact-free delivery’ as businesses respond to coronavirus outbreak

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, March 16, 2020 - 10:12 AM

Fast-food delivery service Deliveroo has today rolled out a “contact-free delivery” as the business world responds to the outbreak of Covid-19.

The new feature enables customers - and the company’s riders - to choose contact-free delivery when they order from the food delivery company’s app or website.

A Deliveroo spokesperson said that at check-out, you can choose the ‘contact-free delivery’ option and explained how the process works.

“The 1,000 riders Deliveroo works within Ireland will be asked to let the customer know they have arrived, place their thermal bag open on the ground outside their door, step back at least one metre and wait nearby for the customer to collect the food before the order can be completed,” they explained.

The spokesperson added that the riders delivering the food will also be able to choose this option.

“The safety of our riders and customers is our top priority,” commented Michael Healy, Deliveroo Ireland’s GM.

“We remain in daily contact with local health officials to make sure we are offering the safest service possible to customers, riders and restaurants.”

It will be available in Dublin, Limerick, Cork and Galway

    Useful information
  • The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
  • Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;
  • GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.
  • ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024

