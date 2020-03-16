Deliveroo roll out ‘contact-free delivery’ as businesses respond to coronavirus outbreak

Fast-food delivery service Deliveroo has today rolled out a “contact-free delivery” as the business world responds to the outbreak of Covid-19.

The new feature enables customers - and the company’s riders - to choose contact-free delivery when they order from the food delivery company’s app or website.

A Deliveroo spokesperson said that at check-out, you can choose the ‘contact-free delivery’ option and explained how the process works.

“The 1,000 riders Deliveroo works within Ireland will be asked to let the customer know they have arrived, place their thermal bag open on the ground outside their door, step back at least one metre and wait nearby for the customer to collect the food before the order can be completed,” they explained.

The spokesperson added that the riders delivering the food will also be able to choose this option.

“The safety of our riders and customers is our top priority,” commented Michael Healy, Deliveroo Ireland’s GM.

“We remain in daily contact with local health officials to make sure we are offering the safest service possible to customers, riders and restaurants.”

It will be available in Dublin, Limerick, Cork and Galway