Deliveroo riders being attacked while working

Saturday, February 23, 2019 - 01:58 PM

Deliveroo riders have highlighted their frustration over being attacked while carrying out their work.

The food delivery workers staged a protest outside the Deliveroo offices in Dublin yesterday.

A large group of the workers come from the Brazilian community and they say attacks are becoming increasingly common.

Steven McManus from I Bike Dublin believes there needs to be more done to protect the riders.

He said: "They are actually some of the most vulnerable poeple on our roads at the moment.

"Not only do they have a very treacherous job, but payment is also related to performance - they have to be on the move as much as possible.

"Traffic conditions are not exactly the safest for cyclists and then now they have this new issue which is people trying to attack them; either for fun or for what they're carrying or for money."


