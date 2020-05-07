News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Deirdre Waldron joins board of Triskel Arts Centre

Deirdre Waldron of Fuzion Communications, new board role with Triskel Arts Centre, Cork.
By Joe Dermody
Thursday, May 07, 2020 - 12:30 PM

Fuzion Communications founder Deirdre Waldron has joined the board of the Triskel Arts Centre in Cork.

Fuzion is one of Ireland’s leading communications consultants with more than 25 years’ industry experience in the UK and Ireland.

Frankie Whelehan, chair of the Triskel board, said: “Triskel Arts Centre is a dynamic multi-disciplinary arts centre servicing both the arts community and the broader general public for many years. To guide Triskel Arts Centre, a Board of Directors that share an ambitious development programme is essential. To this end, we are delighted to announce that Deirdre has joined as a director. We look forward to embracing Deirdre’s energy and experiences to further our artistic goals.”

Deirdre, a specialist in strategic communications and reputation management, said: “Cultural activities play such a vital role in the overall Cork proposition and it is so important that these institutions are supported. Triskel is such a major part of Cork’s DNA and I was honoured to be invited onto the Board. It’s such a vibrant and vital cultural hub for the city and I look forward to working with the Board and the management team on many exciting projects going into the future.”

In 2016, Deirdre was appointed President of Network Ireland, an organisation driving the personal and professional development of women. She is also on the board of Cork Chamber and the National Youth Orchestra of Ireland.

Triskel Arts Centre was founded in 1978 and has served as Cork’s Contemporary Arts Centre since then. Triskel has, over the years, featured the work of, or in some cases launched the careers of, several generations of artists, musicians, writers, and composers.

