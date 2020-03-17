Declan Jordan: Memo to Government - defer Vat payments and commercial rates amid the Covid-19 crisis

The Covid-19 crisis is putting unprecedented strain on our health system and healthcare workers. The primary objective for the Irish government now must be to protect people and stop the spread of the virus.

At the same time, there are severe implications for the Irish economy and Irish businesses. One of the most difficult aspects of the current crisis is the speed at which it hit businesses. They have not had time in most cases to put contingency plans in place.

All that many have been able to do is shut the doors, with devastating implications for workers and business owners.

We will soon find out if we have learned the lessons of the financial crisis. A response similar to the austerity that followed the crash in 2008 would be disastrous and a substantial fiscal stimulus will be needed, with a similar response across Europe.

The European Commission has relaxed the fiscal rules, but even if it hadn’t the Irish Government should pump prime the economy. Businesses need more immediate and effective supports to give them the best chance of still being there when this crisis eventually passes.

There are three things that the government should do right now to help businesses, particularly micro and small firms. The first is in relation to the January and February Vat payments due in the coming days.

The Government has waived interest on late payments, and while this may amount to a tacit acceptance that the payments will not be made, the Government should go further.

There should be an extension to the Vat return deadline and the Revenue should signal that it will work with businesses to create a schedule over the next 24 months to pay the Vat due in this period of crisis.

The Government should announce a holiday on commercial rates for March and April at a minimum, and for subsequent months if the crisis persists.

It is reasonable that businesses would not be required to pay for services that in many cases they cannot use currently.

Cash flow is critical for small businesses in the usual run of events. Government departments, public bodies, and state commercial companies must pay early for services provided by businesses. This is needed especially for services and products already provided and even where this is earlier than required under agreed terms.

When normality resumes, public services will rely on many of the businesses that provide services and products that range from security to school dinners to stationery. Businesses have already provided products and services and should be paid for these immediately.

As the crisis persists more will be needed to help struggling businesses.

- Dr Declan Jordan is a senior economics lecturer at Cork University Business School.