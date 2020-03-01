News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Decision looms for €3m fine for Google Ireland

Decision looms for €3m fine for Google Ireland
By Seán McCárthaigh
Sunday, March 01, 2020 - 05:00 PM

Google Ireland will discover on Tuesday if it has successfully challenged a fine of over €3m imposed by the Hungarian government.

The Court of Justice of the EU is to rule on a case taken by Google Ireland seeking to annul the fine which was imposed by the tax authorities in Hungary.

An initial fine worth €30,600 which was issued in January 2017 involved the company’s failure to comply with an obligation to register for tax for selling advertising in Hungary.

Google Ireland was also subject to a daily fine for its alleged continuing failure to register as required under Hungarian law.

It brings the current overall fine to just over €3m.

Google started the action after the European Commission claimed the tax, which was introduced by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, violated EU laws because its rates unfairly benefited some companies, as the tax was calculated on turnover.

The tax is applied to anyone who publishes advertisements on the internet, mainly in Hungarian, or on Hungarian internet pages.

The Hungarian authorities have claimed Google has obtained a competitive advantage.

They have argued that the €3m fine is justified because the complaint dates back to January 2015.

READ MORE

Coronavirus hits businesses, tourism and trade around the world

Google took the action to the court which is based in Luxembourg primarily on the basis that it claims the fine is much higher than any fine that can be imposed on domestic companies in Hungary.

It said that Hungarian firms become automatically assessed for tax payments when companies are registered in Hungary.

Google also complained that its rights to an effective remedy were infringed as the decision to impose the fine was final and enforceable from the moment it was issued.

Google has argued that it had limited scope to submit evidence to challenge the fine and that foreign-based taxpayers have extraordinarily little time to try and challenge such decisions.

Its chances of successfully challenging the fine were boosted last year when a Court of Justice of the EU advocate general issued a legal opinion in favour of Google.

She claimed the law was applied unfairly on companies based outside Hungary.

Although the EU General Court last year annulled the European Commission’s decision which found the Hungarian advertising tax law in breach of EU state-aid rules, Hungary subsequently capped and lowered the tax rate before pledging last year to reduce the tax rate to zero up to the end of 2022. Google Ireland is involved because the company’s European head offices are based in Ireland.

READ MORE

Ruth Doris: Leaning on the business experience of women

More on this topic

EU warns Google's takeover of Fitbit could lead to data privacy risk issuesEU warns Google's takeover of Fitbit could lead to data privacy risk issues

Funds mull Google exit on $1tn valuationFunds mull Google exit on $1tn valuation

Google reveals what Ireland searched for most in 2019Google reveals what Ireland searched for most in 2019

Google bans ads targeting political affiliationGoogle bans ads targeting political affiliation

TOPIC: Google

More in this Section

Coronavirus hits businesses, tourism and trade around the worldCoronavirus hits businesses, tourism and trade around the world

Spike in number of UK supermarkets offering electric vehicle chargersSpike in number of UK supermarkets offering electric vehicle chargers

Aer Lingus sees drop in business travel over coronavirusAer Lingus sees drop in business travel over coronavirus

Irish staff seek legal advice on coronavirusIrish staff seek legal advice on coronavirus


Lifestyle

Esther N McCarthy picks some appropriate pieces for the day that's in it.Your leap-year interiors wish list

The February auction at Woodward’s in Cork got underway today at 11am. There is a selection of antique furniture, garden furniture, art, and collectibles on offer. The sale is online at easyliveauction.com.Under the hammer: Your guide to auctions and art events

We need to treat the underlying problems causing us to reach for a pill, experts tell Rowena WalshBitter pill: Benzodiazepine medication by Irish over-65s in Ireland highest in OECD

Des O’Sullivan previews Sheppard’s three-day sale.Something new in the old

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 29, 2020

  • 5
  • 11
  • 18
  • 35
  • 40
  • 42
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »