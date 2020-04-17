News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Debenhams to shut seven UK stores with loss of 422 jobs

Debenhams to shut seven UK stores with loss of 422 jobs
By Press Association
Friday, April 17, 2020 - 05:40 PM

Debenhams has confirmed the closure of seven stores in England with the loss of 422 jobs after sliding into administration last week.

The department store firm said it has agreed terms with landlords to continue trading at 120 of its 142 UK stores.

It is understood the group is in ongoing talks over the remaining stores and is confident more deals will be secured in the coming days.

Debenhams confirmed that it failed to reach agreement with landlords regarding seven stores which will not re-open after the current lockdown.

These stores are located in:

– Truro

– Stratford-upon-Avon

– Salisbury

– Westfield, West London

– Warrington

– Leamington Spa

– South Shields

The historic retail entered administration on April 9, appointing FRP Advisory to oversee the process, casting a shadow over the future of its 22,000 staff.

Stefaan Vansteenkiste, chief executive officer of Debenhams, said: “I’m delighted with the progress we are making with our landlord discussions which reflects the pragmatic view the vast majority of them are taking of the current market conditions.

“We have agreed terms on the vast majority of our UK stores and talks are proceeding positively on the remainder, positioning us to reopen these stores when Government regulations permit.

“Regrettably we have been unable to reach agreement on seven stores and these will not be reopening, and I’d like to express my thanks to our colleagues in these stores at what I know is a difficult time for everyone.”

Last week, it said its Irish business – which runs 11 stores with around 1,400 staff – will cease trading as part of the administration.


