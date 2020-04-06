News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Debenhams to enter administration in the UK

Debenhams to enter administration in the UK
By Alan Healy
Monday, April 06, 2020 - 11:09 AM

Department store chain Debenhams said it has filed a notice of intent to appoint an administrator to protect it from the threat of legal action during the coronavirus emergency.

It said legal action could have had the effect of pushing the business into liquidation while its 142 UK stores remain closed during the national lockdown.

The company has a number of outlets in Ireland but it is unclear at this stage what impact the administration will have on operations here.

Debenhams' lenders took control of the retailer in April last year in an effort to keep stores open. They have since shut due to the outbreak but continue to trade online.

In response to the Sky News report, a spokesman for Debenhams said the retailer was making contingency plans reflecting the extraordinary current circumstances.

"Our owners and lenders remain highly supportive and whatever actions we may take will be with a view to protecting the business during the current situation," he said.

"While our stores remain closed in line with government guidance, and the majority of our store-facing colleagues have been furloughed, our website continues to trade."

- Reuters

More on this topic

Zara owner closes 3,785 stores globally after sales plungeZara owner closes 3,785 stores globally after sales plunge

Tesco checks out of Asia in €8.8bn saleTesco checks out of Asia in €8.8bn sale

Pubs, big stores miss out on consumer spend jumpPubs, big stores miss out on consumer spend jump

Business merger: Daughter joins forces with her father, Ireland’s oldest retailer Business merger: Daughter joins forces with her father, Ireland’s oldest retailer

TOPIC: Retail sector

More in this Section

John Lewis and Waitrose staff latest to get coronavirus bonusJohn Lewis and Waitrose staff latest to get coronavirus bonus

Viagogo reduces workforce in Limerick due to Covid-19 spreadViagogo reduces workforce in Limerick due to Covid-19 spread

Covid-19: Ryanair to take €300m hit, but still in profitCovid-19: Ryanair to take €300m hit, but still in profit

Dire US jobs numbers drive further selloff for global markets amid Covid-19 falloutDire US jobs numbers drive further selloff for global markets amid Covid-19 fallout


Lifestyle

Des O'Driscoll looks ahead at the best things to watch this weekFive TV shows for the week ahead

Frank O’Mahony of O’Mahony’s bookshop O’Connell St., Limerick. Main picture: Emma Jervis/ Press 22We Sell Books: O’Mahony’s Booksellers a long tradition in the books business

It’s a question Irish man Dylan Haskins is doing to best answer in his role with BBC Sounds. He also tells Eoghan O’Sullivan about Second Captains’ upcoming look at disgraced swim coach George GibneyWhat makes a good podcast?

The name ‘Dracula’, it’s sometimes claimed, comes from the Irish ‘droch fhola’, or ‘evil blood’. The cognoscenti, however, say its origin is ‘drac’ — ‘dragon’ in old Romanian.Richard Collins: Vampire bats don’t deserve the bad reputation

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 4, 2020

  • 12
  • 22
  • 23
  • 29
  • 38
  • 44
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »