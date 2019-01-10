NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

Debenhams profits ‘on track’ despite Christmas sales drop

Thursday, January 10, 2019 - 08:19 AM

Debenhams has unveiled declining sales over Christmas, but said it is still on track to deliver on profit expectations.

The high street retailer saw like-for-like sales dip by 3.4% in the six weeks to January 5, weighed down by the UK where sales were 3.6% lower due to weaker footfall.

But the group defied predictions from the City that it would issue a profit warning over the period.

Digital sales rose 6% in the period, despite a slower start to the peak shopping season.

Chief executive Sergio Bucher said the results were the “best possible outcome” in an uncertain time for retailers.

The company warned that the UK trading environment is still “volatile”, with savvy consumers actively seeking out discounts.

This will result in some erosion of the retailer’s profit margin in the first half, after it slashed prices to keep up with competitors.

Mr Bucher said: “We responded to a significant increase in promotional activity in the market, particularly in key seasonal categories, in order to remain competitive for our customers.

“We have taken decisive steps to maintain rigorous cost and capital discipline, and I am grateful to my colleagues for their hard work as we maintain a rapid pace of change.”

Debenhams has embarked on a major strategic shift, including the shuttering of 50 outlets and the launch of a new store design concept.

The company said on Thursday that the new format stores had outperformed other sites, with the strongest sales increase at Stevenage.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

DebenhamsSergio BucherStevenage

Related Articles

Jaguar Land Rover ‘to cut 5,000 jobs in business update’

Fatal stabbing of moped rider, 14, was targeted attack, police in London say

Welsh man jailed for shooting wife in head with air rifle

Man caught on CCTV stealing pet chihuahua for ‘illegal breeding’

More in this Section

Cork 'could host events like Pendulum Summit'

Bord Bia figures highlight how much Ireland's food producers rely on UK market

Shannon-based Mincon eyeing more buys after Canadian acquisition

Poppulo founder O'Shaughnessy retains major stake as US fund invests €30m in Cork firm


Lifestyle

10 ways to get your child off Fortnite

Understanding what triggers your stress is key

A question of taste: Cathy Davey

Director Myles O’Reilly goes back to the future with folk film

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 09, 2019

    • 15
    • 16
    • 18
    • 23
    • 39
    • 45
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »