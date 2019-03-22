NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

Debenhams confirms plans for €230m refinancing

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, March 22, 2019 - 10:08 AM

Debenhams is to seek €230 million in new financing and pursue a restructuring plan in a move which could wipe out existing shareholders including Mike Ashley.

The department store chain has launched a consent solicitation for its lenders in a bid to secure up to €230 million, a higher amount than previously thought.

If successful, it will also embark on a restructuring in an effort to "secure the future of the business".

Some options for this would result in no equity value for the company's current shareholders.

Shares in the company dropped more than 60% to 1.05p in early trading on Friday.

Mike Ashley

Current shareholders include Sports Direct boss Mr Ashley, which owns just under 30% and has been trying to oust the Debenhams board and install himself in their place.

On Thursday, Mr Ashley reiterated his call for a shareholder vote on the proposal, which would see all directors except finance boss Rachel Osborne, kicked out.

He already ousted former chairman Ian Cheshire from the company in January by teaming up with fellow shareholder Landmark to vote against his re-election.

READ MORE

ESB to grow renewable energy project pipeline

Chief executive Sergio Bucher was also removed as a director but has remained in his post for the time being.

Mr Ashley had also offered Debenhams a loan, which it said would be considered.

Debenhams said last week that it was in talks with lenders to secure a new loan, part of which will pay down a bridging loan that it announced in February.

More on this topic

Superdry founder suffers another setback in comeback bid

Irish Consumer Spending dips in February

Valentine's Day boosts Irish grocery market

Debenhams shares plunge on fresh profit warning

KEYWORDS

DebenhamsSports Direct

More in this Section

Blockchain can help fuel bright future for community renewable energy

Hundreds of jobs to go as Thomas Cook shuts 21 UK stores

My Job: Marymount serving the local community

ESB to grow renewable energy project pipeline


Lifestyle

Ask an expert: Is my IVF child more likely to have behaviour problems?

The clocks are changing soon: 10 things to do now to stop your child’s sleep going haywire

Bargain buys to add a touch of spring to your home

Finding your tribe

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 20, 2019

    • 1
    • 18
    • 19
    • 25
    • 26
    • 42
    • 9

Full Lotto draw results »