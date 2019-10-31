Deane named as first ever chair of law firm McCann Fitzgerald

Catherine Deane has been appointed as the first chair of McCann FitzGerald law firm for a four-year term.

She is an aviation finance expert, with more than 25 years’ experience of advising on and acting for the world’s largest aircraft lessors and financiers, and has been a partner in the firm since 1992.

Catherine said:

I am honoured to be appointed by my partners to this new role. I am excited and energised by the challenges that the role presents and look forward to facing those challenges, whilst continuing to advise our global aviation clients on their deals.

McCann FitzGerald currenlty employs some 650 people, including more than 450 lawyers and professional staff. The firm’s principal office is located in Dublin, while it also has overseas offices based in London, New York and Brussels.

Barry Devereux, managing partner, McCann FitzGerald, commented: “The creation of the role of chair of the partnership is an exciting development for the firm and one that we believe adds significant strength to the firm’s leadership.

“I’m delighted that Catherine will take up this key leadership position. I have no doubt that her extensive professional expertise will ensure we continue to put our clients at the heart of all that we do in the firm”