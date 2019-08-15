News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Dealz firm in €9bn finance

Dealz firm in €9bn finance
Thursday, August 15, 2019 - 05:45 AM

Nqobile Dludla and Eamon Quinn

Scandal-hit retailer Steinhoff said it had refinanced some €9bn of debt in its overseas operations which include Dealz in the Republic, Poundland in the North and Britain, and France’s Conforama, after pushing the deadline date back repeatedly.

“Implementation of the restructuring is a major milestone on our recovery journey, bringing with it the stability that will allow us to turn the page and concentrate fully on maximizing value from our operating companies,” chief executive of the South African retailing group, Louis du Preez said.

“The company remains committed to improving the performance of its operational businesses across the group, reducing its debt, resolving the legal claims against it and delivering value for its stakeholders,” he said.

Earlier this week, Mr du Preez delivered a stark assessment of Steinhoff’s options at the South African company’s first public investor presentation since a €6.25bn accounting fraud scandal broke, saying its only hope for survival is to sell off assets to become a retail-focused holding company.

Shares in Steinhoff which rose 1.6% in Johannesburg in the latest session have lost about 40% of their value in the past year.

READ MORE

Boylesports to buy more betting shop chains in Ireland and the UK

Established more than 50 years ago, the firm expanded from a small South African outfit to a furniture and household goods retailer straddling four continents before it shocked investors by flagging holes in its accounts in December 2017.

It has around 70 stores trading under the Dealz and Poundland names across Ireland. Early last year, it expanded its fashion clothing lines in an apparent bid to compete with Penneys.

Its Steinhoff Europe, or Seag, and Steinhoff Finance Holding, or Sfhg, operations had entered into a company voluntary arrangement (CVA) in the UK with its creditors last year.

A CVA is a UK legal process that allows a company with debt problems to reach a voluntary agreement with creditors over the payment of its debts while continuing to trade.

Seag’s €5.6bn of debt, plus around €2.8bn from Sfhg and a further €400,000 from another business has been reissued with maturities from December 2021 and no cash interest payments.

The company is now up to date with its financial reporting and expects to publish an unaudited quarterly update for the three months to the end of June 30 at the end of this month.

READ MORE

Major Irish offices landlord Green Reit sold to British fund for €1.34bn

More on this topic

Sports Direct shares plungeSports Direct shares plunge

Providence's Barryroe approval turns spotlight back on fundingProvidence's Barryroe approval turns spotlight back on funding

Adidas shares slip on profitsAdidas shares slip on profits

Revenues grow 3.5% at Virgin MediaRevenues grow 3.5% at Virgin Media

TOPIC: Business in Ireland

More in this Section

Shannon Airport Group: Norwegian pull-out to cost region €60mShannon Airport Group: Norwegian pull-out to cost region €60m

Google in jobs search disputeGoogle in jobs search dispute

Hong Kong shares tumbleHong Kong shares tumble

TUI travel giant blames 737 Max and sterling for hitTUI travel giant blames 737 Max and sterling for hit


Lifestyle

Pick any day in August 1969 and one issue dominated the news agenda — the North. This was the beginning of The Troubles and a period of some of the bloodiest violence that would leave a mark on the province for decades to come.August 15, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 14, 2019

  • 15
  • 18
  • 25
  • 29
  • 39
  • 40
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »