News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Deal struck to avert cabin crew job losses at Ryanair, Unite announces

Deal struck to avert cabin crew job losses at Ryanair, Unite announces
By Press Association
Wednesday, July 08, 2020 - 11:25 AM

A union has announced an agreement with Ryanair which it says will result in no job losses among cabin crew at the airline.

Unite hailed the airline’s “constructive” approach as being in direct contrast to other employers in the aviation sector.

The union said it had been in talks with Ryanair since it announced job cuts in May as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

As part of the negotiations Unite said it has agreed that workers will have a temporary pay cut of 5% for the lowest paid, 7.5% for others, and 10% for the highest paid.

The pay cuts will be returned in two tranches in 2023 and 2024, or earlier if Ryanair returns to pre-Covid levels of business sooner, said Unite.

Unite members employed at Ryanair have been balloted on the agreement and have voted to accept the pay reductions in order to preserve jobs, the union announced.

Unite assistant general secretary Diana Holland said: “Unite has been contending with an incredibly difficult set of circumstances in the aviation sector.

The agreement with Ryanair shows that the company has taken a more constructive and less damaging approach to dealing with the issues than many of its competitor airlines.

The union’s national aviation officer Oliver Richardson said: “That these reductions are temporary and tiered to ensure the lowest paid are least affected was an important outcome of our negotiations and critical to our members voting to accept the proposals.

“Unite has always maintained that temporary problems require temporary solutions. Ryanair’s management have shown that it is possible to reach an agreement on exactly that basis.

“It is always difficult for members to accept reductions in pay but in order to preserve jobs it is exactly what our cabin crew have agreed to do.”

READ MORE

JYSK announce first Dublin store

More on this topic

Ryanair says Irish pilots have accepted paycuts Ryanair says Irish pilots have accepted paycuts

Ryanair: Ireland is not going to be 'some covid free Tír na Nóg'Ryanair: Ireland is not going to be 'some covid free Tír na Nóg'

Ryanair not expected to follow Norwegian Air in pulling €8bn Boeing orderRyanair not expected to follow Norwegian Air in pulling €8bn Boeing order

Harris 'mismanaging' return to economic activity, says RyanairHarris 'mismanaging' return to economic activity, says Ryanair


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

RyanairUniteTOPIC: Ryanair

More in this Section

Gilead Sciences adds 140 jobs in Ireland with new Dublin baseGilead Sciences adds 140 jobs in Ireland with new Dublin base

Gilead to create 140 jobs in Dublin and CorkGilead to create 140 jobs in Dublin and Cork

JYSK announce first Dublin storeJYSK announce first Dublin store

Asos and Next drop Boohoo after Leicester factory allegationsAsos and Next drop Boohoo after Leicester factory allegations


Lifestyle

New drama series Mrs America stars Cate Blanchett, while Liverpool are among the teams in action in the Premier League.Wednesday's TV highlights: Mrs America and live Liverpool action

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 4, 2020

  • 15
  • 20
  • 23
  • 25
  • 39
  • 46
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »