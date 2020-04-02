News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business»CORONAVIRUS

Deal reached to lay off British Airways staff during Covid-19 crisis

Deal reached to lay off British Airways staff during Covid-19 crisis
By Press Association
Thursday, April 02, 2020 - 05:01 PM

A deal has been agreed to lay off British Airways staff because of the Covid-19 crisis, a union has announced.

Unite said the airline will introduce a modified version of the Government’s job retention scheme, so that workers will be furloughed on 80% of pay.

Unlike the government scheme, there will be no cap on earnings, said the union.

Workers will be able to divert their pension contributions into their pay for a short period of time and there will be no unpaid temporary lay offs or redundancies, said Unite, adding that a redundancy process that had already begun has been halted.

Unite national officer for aviation Oliver Richardson said: “Given the incredibly difficult circumstances that the entire aviation sector is facing this is as good a deal as possible for our members.

“The deal protects the jobs of BA staff and, as far as possible, also protects their pay.

“This is what can and should be done to protect workers during this unprecedented time for the airline sector.”

The deal will now be circulated to Unite’s members at British Airways for their final approval.

READ MORE

Covid-19's impact on agriculture sector to increase

More on this topic

In-demand teleconferencing firm Zoom hit by privacy fears

Covid-19 claims 13 more; Too early to speculate on lifting restrictions - medical chiefCovid-19 claims 13 more; Too early to speculate on lifting restrictions - medical chief

IDA head: Irish pharma firms can make Covid-19 testing materialsIDA head: Irish pharma firms can make Covid-19 testing materials

Taoiseach: Ireland facing 'public health emergency which has become a recession'Taoiseach: Ireland facing 'public health emergency which has become a recession'

British AirwayscoronavirusCovid-19UniteTOPIC: Coronavirus