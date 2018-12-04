Deadline extended for CBA Cork Business of the Year entries

By Pádraig Hoare

The deadline for entries for the Cork Business Association (CBA) Business of the Year Awards has been extended because of a spike in interest.

The CBA said it was now extending the deadline to midnight on Monday, December 17 instead of the original date of December 3.

Organisers said the awards are open to all businesses within the greater Cork City area, and that non-CBA members are also invited to enter. Entry is free and businesses are welcome to enter as many categories as applicable.

Pictured at the launch of the Cork Business Association’s Cork Business of the Year Awards and Gala dinner, which takes place on January 19 in Clayton Silversprings, are (l to r) Clara O Neill, Eoin Kennedy, Philip Gillivan, Sean Murphy, Claire Nash, Niamh Murphy, Lawrence Owens, Aaron Mansworth, and Michael O Donovan. Photo Billy McGill.

The Cork Business of the Year Awards 2018, in partnership with awards sponsor JCD, event partner AIB and media partner The Irish Examiner, aim to recognise the outstanding contribution of businesses and individuals working across varied sectors of business in Cork City and its environs.

The 12 award categories for 2018 include Best New Business in Cork, Best Cork Family Business, Best Hotel, Best Cork Restaurant, Best Cork Café, Best Cork VFI Pub, Best Cork Retail Business, Best Professional Services Business and Best Tourism Art Event,

The Medium Category Cork Business of the Year is open to all medium-sized businesses, while the Large Category Cork Business of the Year is open to all large businesses irrespective of Category.

A new award, the Champion of Cork, was created to praise, honour and recognise a Corkonian who has made a real difference to Cork and its people, be it through driving business, their contribution to the arts, their charitable work, their efforts in developing our city or their passion and drive for promoting all things Cork.

The CBA is celebrating 61 years in business this year.

The awards ceremony, which is a favourite event on Cork's social calendar, will take place at a black-tie dinner in the Clayton Hotel Silver Springs on Saturday, January 19.

Tickets are €110 or €1,000 for a table of 10 (plus booking fee) and are available to purchase through Eventbrite or direct from the CBA office by calling (021) 427 8295.

Tickets include a pre-dinner drinks reception, a three-course meal; wine, awards presentations, spot prizes and stellar live entertainment.

For more information on Cork Business Association and the 2017 Cork Business of the Year Awards including full detail of categories and how to enter, click here.