Dawn farms acquires its first production facility in mainland Europe

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, October 10, 2019 - 08:39 AM

Dawn farms has acquired its first production facility in mainland Europe.

The Kildare food production company supplies to chains such as McDonalds, Pizza Hut and Subway.

It has bought Haas, a family owned pizza topping supplier which is based in Germany.

CEO of Dawn Farms, Larry Murrin, says it is helping the company to ramp up its growth ambitions:

We've been serving Europe for 25 years from our Irish base and this Haas acquisition now gives us the opportunity to somewhat accelerate our growth in Europe on the basis that we will have localised an element of what we sell there.

He added: "We already have a strong business and market position in the United Kingdom and notwithstanding the uncertainty relating to Brexit, the market for our customers’ products will remain robust over the coming years.

"Our ongoing strategy to expand and grow in Europe has always been based on identifying clear market opportunities across our existing customer base and on the potential for new customer engagement.

"Haas is an ideal business to further enable the execution of this strategy.”

