Dawn Farms acquires first mainland Europe production facility

Dawn Farms has acquired its first production facility in mainland Europe.

The Kildare food production company supplies to chains such as McDonald's, Pizza Hut, and Subway.

They have now bought Haas, a family-owned pizza-topping supplier, based in Germany.

CEO of Dawn Farms Larry Murrin says it's helping the company to ramp up its growth ambitions.

"We've been serving Europe for 25 years from our Irish base and this Haas acquisition now gives us the opportunity to somewhat accelerate our growth in Europe on the basis that we will have localised an element of what we sell there."