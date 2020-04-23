DataSolutions sees growing technology focus

Technology is set to become increasingly important in the ways companies operate in future, says specialist IT distributor DataSolutions.

As many companies have invested in technologies in recent months, Dublin-based DataSolutions has reported its best year to date and has set its sights on further growth in both the Irish and UK markets by 2022.

Michael O’Hara, DataSolutions managing director, said: “Since 2016, we enjoyed 30% growth year-on-year but our most recent year has been exceptional.

“Everyone in DataSolutions is very focused on giving our customers the best service possible and certainly, our ability to offer a specialist service which is both professional and personal has been central to this success.”

The company enjoyed record growth during its most recent financial year ended March 2020. The Dublin-based company achieved €74m in turnover, signifying a 57% increase in revenues.

Having entered the UK market in 2016, the company’s UK offices now account for just over 50% of the overall business.

The company’s growth ambitions for Ireland and the UK will be enabled by innovative partner initiatives and services such as its dedicated cloud security sales workshops, due to be launched in the coming months.

“We are aiming to continue our high level of support for our channel partners for years to come,” said Mr O’Hara.

“In the coming weeks, the DataSolutions team will be very much focused on working closely with partner resellers to ensure they have the tools they need to adapt to the shifting technological landscape created by the Covid-19 crisis and associated challenges.

“We understand the pressure that organisations are experiencing at the current time and we are also aware of the ever more pivotal role that technology will play in the new ways companies

operate going forward,” said Mr O’Hara.

“It has never been more vital for businesses to choose the solutions that will help them stay competitive, productive, and successful — and we are helping companies to do just that.”

A vendor portfolio of world leading brands — including Check Point, Citrix, HPE Aruba, and Nutanix — combined with a focus on being the leading provider of customer service in the industry, has seen the Irish distributor boost referrals and significantly expand its customer base.

DataSolutions specialises in transformational technologies in the areas of Mobility, IT Security and Data Centres. The company also provides end user businesses with the networking, intelligent workspace and hybrid multi-cloud solutions.