Home»Breaking News»business

Datalex close to boosting airline customer numbers

Wednesday, August 29, 2018 - 12:00 AM

By Geoff Percival

Dublin-headquartered travel software company Datalex has said it expects to finalise deals with a number of new customers within months.

Management said it is in “advanced negotiations” with a number of major airlines over signing them up for its services.

“We remain on track to deliver on our strategy to grow our business, which will underpin EBITDA growth in the coming years,” said chief executive Aidan Brogan.

“We have a strong sales pipeline and will make new customer announcements in the coming months and an investment programme which will allow us to take advantage of the growing market opportunity in digital commerce for travel retail.”

Mr Brogan was speaking on the back of a strong set of first-half results, which saw Datalex generate revenues of $31.9m (€27.2m) in the six months to the end of June and after-tax profits of $2m.

The profit figure was up by 25% on the same period last year, while revenues were ahead by 5% on a year-on-year basis. Adjusted earnings, on an EBITDA basis, rose by 14% to $6.1m.

The company provides e-commerce and retail software services to many of the world’s leading airlines and travel firms.

It expects double-digit growth in adjusted EBITDA between now and 2020. “Our performance in the first half of 2018 represents solid progress towards this objective,” said Mr Brogan.

“Datalex’s first-half statement is notable for its bullish tone on the company’s pipeline,” said Davy analyst Ross Harvey.

“The market is advised to expect customer signings in the coming months. Meanwhile, we are especially encouraged by the achievement of 10% organic growth through the first half.”


KEYWORDS

DatalexSoftwareBusiness

More in this Section

Eddie Hobbs firm returns to profits after directors take 21% pay cut

Pound slides as Brexit fears continue to grip market

Aer Lingus team up with CityJet to increase Dublin-London service

Cork brewery takes six gold medals at World Beer Awards


Today's Stories

How tech is re-booting traditional tourist trails

Dollar will weaken in time

How to deal with climate change at a micro level

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 25, 2018

    • 4
    • 9
    • 16
    • 17
    • 21
    • 41
    • 36

Full Lotto draw results »