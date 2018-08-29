Datalex close to boosting airline customer numbers

By Geoff Percival

Dublin-headquartered travel software company Datalex has said it expects to finalise deals with a number of new customers within months.

Management said it is in “advanced negotiations” with a number of major airlines over signing them up for its services.

“We remain on track to deliver on our strategy to grow our business, which will underpin EBITDA growth in the coming years,” said chief executive Aidan Brogan.

“We have a strong sales pipeline and will make new customer announcements in the coming months and an investment programme which will allow us to take advantage of the growing market opportunity in digital commerce for travel retail.”

Mr Brogan was speaking on the back of a strong set of first-half results, which saw Datalex generate revenues of $31.9m (€27.2m) in the six months to the end of June and after-tax profits of $2m.

The profit figure was up by 25% on the same period last year, while revenues were ahead by 5% on a year-on-year basis. Adjusted earnings, on an EBITDA basis, rose by 14% to $6.1m.

The company provides e-commerce and retail software services to many of the world’s leading airlines and travel firms.

It expects double-digit growth in adjusted EBITDA between now and 2020. “Our performance in the first half of 2018 represents solid progress towards this objective,” said Mr Brogan.

“Datalex’s first-half statement is notable for its bullish tone on the company’s pipeline,” said Davy analyst Ross Harvey.