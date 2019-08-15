News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Data watchdog queries Facebook’s audio recordings

Data watchdog queries Facebook’s audio recordings
Thursday, August 15, 2019 - 06:30 AM

By Stephanie Bodoni

Facebook risks another spat with EU privacy watchdogs after Bloomberg reported that the social-media giant paid contractors to transcribe clips of audio from users of its services.

The Data Protection Commission here said it’s “seeking detailed information from Facebook on the processing in question” after the company confirmed it had been transcribing audio from users in the Messenger app.

The Irish regulator takes the lead in overseeing Facebook in Europe and is already looking at similar data processing by Google, Apple, and Microsoft.

Facebook’s lead regulator in the EU already has eight individual probes into the US social media giant, plus two into its WhatsApp subsidiary and one into Facebook-owned Instagram.

“We are now seeking detailed information from Facebook on the processing in question and how Facebook believes that such processing of data is compliant with their” obligations under the EU’s privacy rules, the Irish regulator said in a statement.

Facebook previously confirmed it had been transcribing users’ audio and said it will no longer do so, following scrutiny into other companies. Amazon, Google, Apple and now Facebook have come under fire for collecting audio snippets from consumer computing devices and subjecting those clips to human review, a practice that critics say invades privacy.

READ MORE

Boylesports to buy more betting shop chains in Ireland and the UK

Bloomberg first reported in April that Amazon had a team of thousands of workers around the world listening to Alexa audio requests with the goal of improving the software and that similar human review was used for Apple’s Siri and by the Google Assistant.

Apple and Google have since said they no longer engage in the practice and Amazon said it will let users opt out of human review.

It’s not just the Irish regulator, where Google, Apple and Facebook have their main EU base, which has started digging deeper into possible privacy violations.

Officials in the US and elsewhere in Europe are also probing processing by human reviewers employed to listen to voice commands recorded by digital assistants.

- Bloomberg and Reuters.

READ MORE

Major Irish offices landlord Green Reit sold to British fund for €1.34bn

More on this topic

Facebook admits listening to user recordings from MessengerFacebook admits listening to user recordings from Messenger

Facebook ‘offering millions to publishers for news’Facebook ‘offering millions to publishers for news’

Facebook removes hundreds of accounts accused of spreading misinformationFacebook removes hundreds of accounts accused of spreading misinformation

Facebook moderators should be given support of that provided to frontline workers, says privacy expertFacebook moderators should be given support of that provided to frontline workers, says privacy expert

TOPIC: Facebook

More in this Section

European firms count cost of Argentina’s currency crisisEuropean firms count cost of Argentina’s currency crisis

Norwegian Air decision to end all Irish direct transatlantic routes puts 134 jobs at riskNorwegian Air decision to end all Irish direct transatlantic routes puts 134 jobs at risk

Providence Resources claims Barryroe funding on way despite latest payment delayProvidence Resources claims Barryroe funding on way despite latest payment delay

Intel seeks powers to end 'vexatious' objectionIntel seeks powers to end 'vexatious' objection


Lifestyle

Pick any day in August 1969 and one issue dominated the news agenda — the North. This was the beginning of The Troubles and a period of some of the bloodiest violence that would leave a mark on the province for decades to come.August 15, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 14, 2019

  • 15
  • 18
  • 25
  • 29
  • 39
  • 40
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »