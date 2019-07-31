News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Data centre services provider Interxion plans to build its EU business

By Joe Dermody
Wednesday, July 31, 2019 - 04:30 PM

Data centre services provider Interxion Ireland has plans to build its presence within Europe with the appointment of Séamus Dunne as managing director.

Based in Dublin, Mr Dunne will work with Interxion’s existing wide range of customers through more than 50 data centres in 11 European countries. Interxion is a provider of carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data centre services.

He said: “I am excited to be joining Interxion. As an organisation that is benefiting from the growth of the digital economy, this opportunity stood out to me as a chance to help the business continue its exceptional presence and growth within Europe.

“I look forward to working with the team here in Ireland and throughout Europe to lead the business on its strong growth trajectory as Ireland reaps the benefit of its position as a digital hub & gateway to Europe.”

Before joining Interxion, Séamus Dunne held various roles during a successful career with Hewlett-Packard, where his last position was vice president and general manager with Hewlett-Packard Enterprise based in both Texas and Ireland.

He led the data centre services business which served customers in 170 countries across diverse vertical’s such as financial services, Government , Digital Media etc. His business unit’s focus was supporting customers’ transitions from traditional IT infrastructure to hybrid cloud solutions.

David Ruberg, CEO of Interxion, said: “We are delighted to welcome Séamus to Interxion. Séamus is a skilled business and technology leader with over 30 years of industry experience. His experience in the data centre sector, working with overseas markets and driving value for customers are key traits he will bring to his work with us. I look forward to working closely with Séamus and the team in Ireland as we continue to grow our operations here.”

