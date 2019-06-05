News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Danish home store, JYSK, to create 50 jobs in three new Irish stores this summer

Wednesday, June 05, 2019 - 04:30 PM

Danish home retailer, JYSK, is to open three more stores in Ireland this summer.

It follows the opening of its first Irish store in Naas in April and sees the retailer open its new stores in Drogheda, Navan and Portlaoise in July and August with the creation of up to 50 jobs.

JYSK, who also opened a head office in Dublin, is planning to open 15 stores across Ireland over the next two years.

The openings see the retailer looking for deputy store managers and sales assistants in all three stores on a full-time and part-time basis. They will also be advertising for positions in sales, marketing, human resources and finance for its Dublin head office over the next two years..

Roni Tuominen, Head of Retail, said: “When we made the decision to bring our brand to Ireland, we knew that we wanted to expand quickly across the country and develop a robust employment strategy.

"We’re excited to announce these three new stores and we can’t wait to bring our quality products and great prices to people in Drogheda, Navan and Portlaoise this summer.”

Over the past 40 years, JYSK has expanded to 51 countries, with more than 2,700 stores worldwide employing 23,000 people.

    The locations and opening dates of the three new stores are:

  • Drogheda Retail Park, Donore road, Rathmullan. Co. Meath - July 4

  • Navan Retail Park, Athboy Road, Moathill, Co. Meath - July 25

  • Laois Shopping Centre, James Fintan Lawlor Avenue, Portlaoise, Co. Laois - August 8

READ MORE

Airport chief claims cross-border Tourism Ireland not promoting Belfast

More on this topic

Spanish police honour two gardaí for work on organised crime investigations

Delight as Junior Cert English Paper features Aoife Dooley and Sinead Burke

More than 3,800 shows at this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Love Island: 6 reasons to embrace your inner Islander and visit Mallorca

JYSKretailTOPIC:

More in this Section

Sports Direct makes £51.9m takeover bid for Game Digital

Airport chief claims cross-border Tourism Ireland not promoting Belfast

Ladbrokes owner GVC hit by investor rebellion over pay

New Zealand launches probe into Ireland's incoming Central Bank governor


Lifestyle

The Big Five: We give ‘Ireland’s Ultimate Bucket List’ challenge series a go

Sherlock Holmes: Combing through the catalogue of the world’s most celebrated crime-stopper

Sick of non-stop scrolling? 6 apps to help fix your phone addiction once and for all

Tribute to a golden voice: NCH to celebrate life of Tenor Frank Patterson

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 01, 2019

    • 1
    • 2
    • 3
    • 10
    • 30
    • 45
    • 28

Full Lotto draw results »