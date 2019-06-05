Danish home store, JYSK, to create 50 jobs in three new Irish stores this summer

Danish home retailer, JYSK, is to open three more stores in Ireland this summer.

It follows the opening of its first Irish store in Naas in April and sees the retailer open its new stores in Drogheda, Navan and Portlaoise in July and August with the creation of up to 50 jobs.

JYSK, who also opened a head office in Dublin, is planning to open 15 stores across Ireland over the next two years.

The openings see the retailer looking for deputy store managers and sales assistants in all three stores on a full-time and part-time basis. They will also be advertising for positions in sales, marketing, human resources and finance for its Dublin head office over the next two years..

Roni Tuominen, Head of Retail, said: “When we made the decision to bring our brand to Ireland, we knew that we wanted to expand quickly across the country and develop a robust employment strategy.

"We’re excited to announce these three new stores and we can’t wait to bring our quality products and great prices to people in Drogheda, Navan and Portlaoise this summer.”

Over the past 40 years, JYSK has expanded to 51 countries, with more than 2,700 stores worldwide employing 23,000 people.

The locations and opening dates of the three new stores are: Drogheda Retail Park, Donore road, Rathmullan. Co. Meath - July 4

Navan Retail Park, Athboy Road, Moathill, Co. Meath - July 25

Laois Shopping Centre, James Fintan Lawlor Avenue, Portlaoise, Co. Laois - August 8