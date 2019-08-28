News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Danish furniture giant JYSK confirm location of first Cork store

By Áine Kenny
Wednesday, August 28, 2019 - 04:02 PM

Danish home retail brand, JYSK, is set to open its first Cork store within the next five months.

The first Cork store will be located in Youghal.

The company is planning to have the Youghal store open before Christmas, ideally in November. JYSK is also hoping to open more stores across the county and city.

Earlier this year, JYSK announced plans to open 15 Irish stores within two years, Cork being one of them.

However, JYSK is now planning a rapid expansion, aiming to open 40 stores over the next three to five years.

This will create hundreds of new jobs.

The home retail giant is taking a rather unconventional approach to acquiring stores: JYSK is calling on Irish landlords to get in touch about available retail properties across Ireland.

The brand will host a meet and greet with potential landlords in the Red Cow Moran Hotel, 22 Naas Road, Dublin 22, on Monday, September 16 at 9am. Landlords from across the country are invited to meet with the JYSK team and present their available properties on the day.

JYSK opened its first Irish store in Naas in April 2019. In its opening month, the Naas store performed second best out of 1,200 stores across the JYSK Nordic division.

Poul Erik Larsen, Expansion Director at JYSK, highlighted barriers to the company’s growth in Ireland. "It has been very difficult, time-consuming, and expensive to open new stores in Ireland. We have noted that in other parts of Europe we can issue and sign a lease contract within two to four weeks, whereas in Ireland, this is taking up to 16 weeks in some cases."

To achieve the volume of stores we want in the Irish market within two to three years, we need to secure a steady flow of new locations and that is something we’re actively pursuing right now.

Roni Tuominen, Head of Retail at JYSK Ireland, said the Danish company is willing to expand to towns as well as cities. "Unlike some other large retail brands, we want new JYSK locations in towns and cities all over Ireland, so we can contribute to the local economy, especially in smaller communities where our job creation will be extremely valuable."

The interiors range at JYSK includes trending items and Nordic design pieces. JYSK also sells mattresses, bed frames and bed bases.

This story originally appeared in The Echo

