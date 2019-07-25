News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Daniel O'Donnell's entertainment firm has plenty to sing about with profits rise

By Gordon Deegan
Thursday, July 25, 2019 - 05:17 PM

The entertainment firm owned by Donegal crooner, Daniel O’Donnell last year recorded profits of €323,949.

New accounts lodged to the Companies Office show that DOD Promotions Ltd's accumulated profits increased from €2.659m to €2.983m.

The profits of €323,949 in the 12 months to October of last year followed a loss of €77,014 in the prior - a positive swing of €400,963.

The firm’s current assets, made up of cash and debtors, increased from €1.524m to €1.548m.

The value of the firm’s fixed assets increased from €1m to €1.5m last year.

A household name in Ireland and the UK for more than three decades, the 57-year-old entertainer will be busy adding to his coffers with upcoming tour dates in Galway, Wexford, Kilkenny, Donegal and Louth and Cork before a string of dates in England in September and October.

A clear sign of O’Donnell’s enduring appeal was Coco Television’s Room to Improve episode featuring the Donegal man and his wife, Majella which attracted 860,000 viewers last year and was the most watched entertainment programme outside of the Late Late Toy Show.

Room to Improve host Dermot Bannon with Daniel and Majella O'Donnell
The abridged accounts for DOD Promotions Ltd do not provide a profit and loss account that would include a turnover figure or what dividend, if any, was paid to O'Donnell.

During his lucrative career, Daniel O’Donnell has sold more than 10 million records.

On his website, Daniel states: “It is a great surprise at this stage of my career to be branching out in new directions, while still enjoying a loyal following in the other places I have been performing all of my life since I embarked on this wonderful journey.”

Commenting on his fans, Daniel adds: “There are no words to describe the feelings that I get from an audience when I perform on stage.

"It is heaven on earth to me. Without the people who follow me I would not have this life.”

