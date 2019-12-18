News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Dalata shares slide on tough Irish performance

Dalata shares slide on tough Irish performance
By Geoff Percival
Wednesday, December 18, 2019 - 06:59 PM

Dalata Hotel Group shares tumbled by more than 6% after it said it saw a drop in like-for-like performance across its Irish hotels during the bulk of this year.

The group — which is the largest hotel operator in the country through its Clayton and Maldron chains — said conditions in the Dublin market, in particular, were “tougher than anticipated”.

The company said the rise in the Vat rate for the hospitality sector, from 9% to 13.5%, affected its nationwide portfolio, while Dublin was additionally affected by the introduction of more hotel rooms and a reduction in the number of big events in October and November.

Dalata’s revenue per available room (RevPAR) which is a key growth metric in the hotel industry, fell by 3.2% in Dublin on a like-for-like basis in the first 11 months of the year.

The group’s regional hotels saw a combined like-for-like RevPAR decline of 0.7% for the 11 months to the end of November, with second-half performance similar to the first six months of 2019.

However, Dalata said its Irish hotels outside of Dublin have performed well, “considering the impact that the increase in the Vat rate has had on the regional Ireland market”. The Dublin hotel market as a whole saw RevPAR fall by over 3% in the first 11 months of the year.

“Considering the considerable once-off impact of the substantial increase in Vat, together with increased supply in Dublin, I am happy that our Irish hotels have managed to protect their margins and help the group, as a whole, meet market expectations on EBITDA performance,” said Dalata’s deputy chief executive Dermot Crowley.

“Although supply continues to increase in Dublin, strong economic indicators for Ireland as a whole, and an improved calendar of events in the city will help us to continue to grow profitably in the months ahead.

We have a modern, young and well-invested portfolio of hotels that are run by highly trained and motivated Dalata teams. This puts us in a very strong position versus our competition as we head into 2020.

Mr Crowley said that this year will see a substantial increase in the level of free cashflow generated by the group.

“This increase has been driven by the very successful performance of the hotels opened or extended in 2018 and early 2019,” he said.

In the UK, the company said it has continued to perform “very strongly”, with like-for-like RevPAR up by 3% up to the end of November. Its UK expansion continues, with Dalata announcing plans for a new 260-room Maldron hotel in Liverpool.

“We expect more UK announcements, with the next one likely to lead to the UK becoming the largest division in the group in terms of room count on a pro-forma basis,” said Davy analyst Colin Grant.

The group said it continues to progress its development pipeline of approximately 2,660 rooms across the UK and Ireland.

Despite the challenging backdrop, Dalata said it expects its full-year earnings to be in line with market expectations, currently around €161m.

“It is somewhat disappointing, however, to see Dalata not outperforming the [Dublin] market. However, we would note that the momentum in the UK is building and we have increasing confidence in the outlook for Dalata in this market,” said Goodbody analyst Gavin Kelleher.

READ MORE

HSE settles more than 100 actions over claims against jailed doctor Michael Shine

More on this topic

Business Movers: Six appointees who start 2020 in challenging new rolesBusiness Movers: Six appointees who start 2020 in challenging new roles

Government to review tax terms on future gas discoveriesGovernment to review tax terms on future gas discoveries

John Fahey: Eurozone economy struggles for momentumJohn Fahey: Eurozone economy struggles for momentum

Grocers take in €2.6bn but spending growth slowsGrocers take in €2.6bn but spending growth slows

TOPIC: Business in Ireland

More in this Section

Number of Irish vegetable farmers halves as falling prices make industry 'barely viable'Number of Irish vegetable farmers halves as falling prices make industry 'barely viable'

Republic of Work teams up with students for SVP initiativeRepublic of Work teams up with students for SVP initiative

Business Movers: Six appointees who start 2020 in challenging new rolesBusiness Movers: Six appointees who start 2020 in challenging new roles

Charity warns of critical lack of affordable housing as tenants face record rentsCharity warns of critical lack of affordable housing as tenants face record rents


Lifestyle

Gone are the days when Santa travelled incognito with supernatural stealth. Thanks to digital technology, the jolly old elf now has his Christmas journey closely monitored, writes Ed PowerTracking all the way: Santa Trackers help us keep tabs on the most important global circumnavigation of the year

But at the same time when your child is 8 you can’t have her rocking into school with a sequence mini skirt and a leopard print camisole!Alison Curtis: Navigating the aisles when developing a kid’s taste for clothes

Just a few days to go until the big Christmas Dinner. Stop — allow yourself to slow down for a few minutes. Ask yourself, on a scale of one to 10 how vital is it to dash to the shops once again to buy those last few things?Darina Allen: Have a zero waste household this Christmas with these leftover ideas

The new industry trend predictions are in. Liz Connor takes a look.From mobility training to greener kit: Will these be 2020’s biggest fitness and wellness trends?

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 14, 2019

  • 11
  • 17
  • 24
  • 29
  • 30
  • 47
  • 38

Full Lotto draw results »