Dairy exporter Ornua reports record profits for 2018, and cautious optimism for 2019

Ornua CEO John Jordan talks to Joe Dermody

Ornua 2018 Operational Highlights Group turnover reaching €2.1 billion

Group EBITDA of €60.5 million up 12.5%

Operating Profit* of €40.4 million up 14.8% year-on-year

Ornua paid a total year-end bonus of €19 million to members, up 27% year-on-year

3.4 billion litres of milk equivalent sold through Ornua’s 110 global markets

Ornua purchased a record 342,000MT of Irish product

€18 million product brand premium paid to members for product sold through Kerrygold

Kerrygold Butter is number 2 in the US with 2.6 million packets of butter sold each week

Construction underway of 110,000 sq. ft state-of-the-art cheese production facility in Spain

Key Performance Indicators 2018 2017 Year-on-Year change Turnover €2,082.1m €2,069.2m +0.6% Group EBITDA* €60.5m €53.8m +12.5% Operating Profit* €40.4m €35.2m +14.8%

Ornua has reported that its 2018 operating profits have risen by 14.8% to over €40.4m, based on a 0.6% rise in turnover to just over €2.08bn.

Ornua also reported that its earnings per share rose 12.5% to €60.5m during 2018, up from €53.8m in 2017. Ornua paid a total year-end bonus of €19m to its members, up 27% year-on-year.

Ornua is Ireland's largest exporter of dairy products, managing the overseas sales of around two-thirds of Ireland's total dairy exports. Notable exceptions are Glanbia and Kerry Group, who manage their own export operations.

Ornua reported increased sales in both of its main businesses, consumer and ingredients, exporting the equivalent of 3.4 billion litres of milk in dairy products in 110 global markets. In the US, for example, Ornua Ingredients had a record year with double-digit volume growth.

Planning for Brexit has delivered the surprise dividend of bringing Ornua, Ireland's largest exporter of dairy products, closer to its customers.

While unveiling record profits in the company's 2018 annual report, Ornua CEO John Jordan said the Brexit remains the biggest uncertainty on the company's horizon. Ornua's iconic Kerrygold brand is the No1 branded butter product in Germany, and No2 in the US market. Its Pilgrim's Choice is the No2 cheese brand in the UK.

How serious a threat is Ornua facing in the UK market as a result of Brexit?

“Pilgrim's Choice is a really great asset to our business,” said John Jordan. “Brexit is one of those challenges of a generation. The key issue remains the uncertainty of the playing pitch. We're three years in and we still don't know what the rules of the game are going to be.

“One positive is that planning for Brexit has allowed us to get far closer to our customers, with whom we have discussed everything from security of supply to the risks we are all facing. What we do know is that any change to the status quo will make us less competitive in the UK market.

“We would expect the market to absorb some transport costs, but tariffs would make us less competitive. The UK market is hugely important to us. We have five production sites in the UK. All of our customers have complimented us on our decision to set up a risk management committee straight away after the Brexit vote. It is to the immense credit of the people here in Ornua that they reacted so early to this challenge. [Jordan was appointed CEO in April 2018].

“The downside is that we cannot really make long-term decisions until we know the full Brexit position. The upside is that this process has brought us closer to our customers all along the supply chain.”

Last November, Glanbia [which owns 25% of Ornua] launched its new Truly Grass Fed cheese in the US. Is Ornua confident that Kerrygold will retain its dominant position in the US market?

“The Kerrygold brand has been trading successfully for over 50 years. We are well used to competition. We have invested heavily in the Kerrygold brand in the US, where we have been consistently growing our sales.

“The big challenge is in terms of board governance. The board has agreed on how it will approach any issues relating to conflicts of interests for board members. It is a board matter. The board is looking at governance and it will be all the better for resolving the matter.”

[Ornua has already indicated that it will review its US pricing strategy and other matters to defend Kerrygold's US market position. Ornua cancelled its planned pre-Christmas board meeting; the Ornua board includes two members of Glanbia].

Ornua exported the equivalent of 3.4 billion litres of milk in 2018, buying a record 342,000MT (metric tonnes) of Irish product. How important are the company's members and suppliers in defining the business strategy?

“Our key focus for 2019 is to drive growth for our full brand portfolio and food ingredients businesses across our 110 markets and to continue to deliver value for the 14,000 dairy farmers we represent,” said John Jordan.

Ornua is a co-op for the Irish farmers it represents. Our job is to create value for our 14,000 farmers and their families. The strength and impressive growth of Kerrygold allowed Ornua to pay a product brand premium of €18 million to our members for Kerrygold product.

“Following decades of investment in the Kerrygold brand by our members and Irish farmers, our focus is on protecting this premium positioning and delivering on our strategy to extend Kerrygold from a world-class butter brand into a world-renowned dairy brand.”

Are Kerrygold's global sales helped by Ireland's promotion of its 'green' credentials?

“Sustainability is very high on the agenda for Ireland. While Irish agriculture accounts for 30% of the country's greenhouse gases at present, that is distorted by the fact that Ireland doesn't really have many heavy manufacturing industries.

“A lot of great work is being done to promote Ireland's credentials in terms of sustainability, including Bord Bia's Origin Green and Dairy Industry Ireland's Dairy Sustainability Initiative. Teagasc's recent Sustainability Report outline mitigation measures including land use and carbon sequestration, changing fertiliser types and slurry spreading.

“I have three children myself. At Ornua, we're determined to do what we can to help leave the planet in the best possible condition. A lot of good things have already been done in Irish agriculture, and I think we need to talk about those things.

“Ireland is one of the most efficient dairy producers in the world. There is a demand for dairy product and if it's not Ireland producing dairy product, then it will only be some other less environmentally efficient country.”

Ornua is predicting that average farm-gate milk prices are likely to remain at 30-32 cent (including VAT) per litre for 2019. Could Brexit impact on this price projection?

“With the milk price, a lot of the challenges are around volatility. Because of the uncertainty, everyone is coming shorter with their forecasting. But supply and demand are in balance at the moment. There is slower growth in demand, so any pickup in supply will have an impact. There is a lot of milk being produced in Ireland and across the EU, but we remain cautiously optimistic in terms of the milk price. We will continue to focus on creating value for our members.”