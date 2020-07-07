News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Daily Mirror newspaper giant Reach cutting 550 jobs in cost-cutting overhaul

Daily Mirror newspaper giant Reach cutting 550 jobs in cost-cutting overhaul
By Press Association
Tuesday, July 07, 2020 - 09:46 AM

Around 550 jobs are being axed at Daily Mirror and Daily Express newspaper publisher Reach as part of plans to slash costs.

The group – which also owns a raft of regional newspaper titles across the UK – said it is cutting about 12% of its workforce under an overhaul aiming to save £35 million (€39m) a year.

Reach said it will look to bring together its national and regional editorial teams across its titles in a more centralised structure, while also reducing its local commercial and finance sites and simplifying management.

But it will end the recent temporary pay cuts for all staff, except senior executives and board members, and invest more heavily in its digital operations amid an increasing shift towards online news.

The group did not give details of where the job cuts would fall, though it confirmed plans for “more focused” editorial, advertising and central operations.

Reach chief executive Jim Mullen said: “Structural change in the media sector has accelerated during the pandemic and this has resulted in increased adoption of our digital products.

“However, due to reduced advertising demand, we have not seen commensurate increases in digital revenue.

“To meet these challenges and to accelerate our customer value strategy, we have completed plans to transform the business and are ready to begin the process of implementation.

“Regrettably, these plans involve a reduction in our workforce and we will ensure all impacted colleagues are treated with fairness and respect throughout the forthcoming consultation process.”

Details of the job cuts came as Reach revealed that group revenues slumped 27.5% in its second quarter to June 28 – dropping as much as 30.5% in April – as sales of newspapers fell sharply amid the coronavirus lockdown, while even digital revenues fell 14.8% despite readers switching online for their news.

It said circulation still remains “significantly” below levels seen before the pandemic, although it has seen a “modest but encouraging” improvement in June, with group revenue declines last month narrowing slightly to 23.9%.

Digital sales falls pared back to 4.9% in June, while print revenues were down 26.7%.

Reach – which also owns local titles including the Manchester Evening News, Liverpool Echo and the Bristol Post – said it is raising its customer registrations target to 10 million by 2022, having already hit its 2020 aim of more than 2.5 million.

The group also plans to ramp up spending to improve its digital customer experience and will launch a new self-serve digital platform for SME advertisers and invest in the InYourArea platform.

Reach has more than 70 websites across news, sport and showbiz.

READ MORE

Johnny Depp’s libel trial against The Sun set to begin

More on this topic

Further 30,000 close their Pandemic Unemployment PaymentFurther 30,000 close their Pandemic Unemployment Payment

Unemployment rate jumps to 16.5% with more than a third of young people receiving unemployment paymentsUnemployment rate jumps to 16.5% with more than a third of young people receiving unemployment payments

Central Bank predicts unemployment to peak at 25% but warn could get worseCentral Bank predicts unemployment to peak at 25% but warn could get worse

Government costs 'worst-case' job losses of 800,000 in Covid-19 falloutGovernment costs 'worst-case' job losses of 800,000 in Covid-19 fallout


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Daily ExpressDaily MirrorNewspapersReachTOPIC: Unemployment figures

More in this Section

Still 413,000 on Covid-19 pandemic unemployment scheme may worry new coalitionStill 413,000 on Covid-19 pandemic unemployment scheme may worry new coalition

Irish banks and housebuilders join in global stock markets rally on Covid-19 'narrative recovery'Irish banks and housebuilders join in global stock markets rally on Covid-19 'narrative recovery'

Irish housebuilding stocks rise on UK construction pick-upIrish housebuilding stocks rise on UK construction pick-up

Britain's 'Big Four' accounting firms ordered to separate audit divisionsBritain's 'Big Four' accounting firms ordered to separate audit divisions


Lifestyle

Liz O’Brien talks to Niall Breslin about his admiration for frontline staff, bereavement in lockdown, his new podcast, and why it's so important for us all just to slow down.Niall Breslin talks about losing his uncle to coronavirus

Podcasts are often seen as a male domain — see the joke, 'What do you call two white men talking? A podcast'.Podcast corner: Three new podcasts from Irish women that you should listen to

Esther McCarthy previews some of the Fleadh’s Irish and international offerings.How to attend the Galway Film Fleadh from the comfort of your own couch

Whether you’re on staycation or risking a trip away, Marjorie Brennan offers suggestions on novels for a wide variety of tastesThe best fiction books for the beach and beyond this summer

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 4, 2020

  • 15
  • 20
  • 23
  • 25
  • 39
  • 46
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »