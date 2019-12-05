News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Daily Mail owner buoyed by online growth amid sliding newspaper sales

Daily Mail owner buoyed by online growth amid sliding newspaper sales
By Press Association
Thursday, December 05, 2019 - 10:10 AM

The Daily Mail’s parent company saw sales and profits slip for the year despite its online operations helping to weather the continued downturn in newspaper sales.

The Daily Mail General Trust (DMGT) saw pre-tax profits slip 21% to £145 million for the year to September 30.

Meanwhile, revenues dropped 1% to £1.4 billion for the year on the back of sliding sales for the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday newspapers.

Revenues for the Mail titles dropped 4% to £406 million, however this was largely offset by the continued growth of the MailOnline.

The online division saw revenues jump 14% to £140 million, while the business was hailed as being “solidly profitable”.

DMGT also reported an 11% jump in sales for the Metro to £79 million, as total sales across the consumer media division rose 3% to £672 million.

READ MORE

Oliver Mangan: Markets turn cautious on world economic outlook

However, the division was hampered by falling print advertising revenues, which fell 8% over the period.

The company recently reaffirmed its commitment to print news with the acquisition of The i for almost £50 million last week.

Chief executive Paul Zwillenberg said the acquisition highlights the firm’s strategy to invest in “high quality, content-led businesses”.

DMGT reported a slump in business-to-business revenues, which fell 4% to £738 million after disposals in the property information and energy information sectors.

Mr Zwillenberg said: “We have continued to deliver successfully against our three strategic priorities of increasing portfolio focus, improving operational execution and maintaining financial flexibility.

“We will continue with our active portfolio management approach, focusing on those assets that have the potential to drive good returns through strong cash flow generation and growth in capital value.

“We are now in the next phase of the group’s transformation, optimising our business through targeted and disciplined investment whilst maintaining significant financial flexibility to enhance shareholder value.”

Shares in the company moved 1.4% higher to 809p in early trading on Thursday.

READ MORE

Grapevine: Treemetrics rolls out app as part of plans to drive its revenue to €40m

More on this topic

Daily Mail owner buys rival the i for nearly £50mDaily Mail owner buys rival the i for nearly £50m

Tributes paid to veteran British political journalist Chris Moncrieff who has died aged 88Tributes paid to veteran British political journalist Chris Moncrieff who has died aged 88

Ofcom decides against formal probe after Burley ’empty chairs’ Tory chairmanOfcom decides against formal probe after Burley ’empty chairs’ Tory chairman

Malta arrests businessman ‘over murder of investigative reporter’Malta arrests businessman ‘over murder of investigative reporter’

Daily MailDaily Mail General TrustIMailOnlineThe iTOPIC: Media news

More in this Section

Lawyer urges court to throw out Uber's latest appeal over VAT billLawyer urges court to throw out Uber's latest appeal over VAT bill

Ryanair to close two bases due to Boeing delivery delaysRyanair to close two bases due to Boeing delivery delays

Ulster Bank to cut 175 management rolesUlster Bank to cut 175 management roles

Questions for Quiz as fashion chain sinks to a lossQuestions for Quiz as fashion chain sinks to a loss


Lifestyle

Aileen Lee meets interior designer Jackie Tyrrell.‘Break the rules and have fun’: Meet interior designer Jackie Tyrrell

Keep your heart healthy this winter – whatever your age.5 ways to lower your risk of high cholesterol

He’s currently playing Professor Saxenfon, ‘the baddie’ in the Jack and the Beanstalk pantomime at the Everyman in Cork, which runs until January.Question of taste: The Young Offenders' Michael Sands

Edward Norton has put his years on sets as an actor to good use as he writes, directs and stars in Motherless Brooklyn, writes Esther McCarthyHow Edward Norton learnt from the masters

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 04, 2019

  • 14
  • 16
  • 26
  • 27
  • 32
  • 36
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »