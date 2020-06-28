News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Cutting taxes least likely to work in stimulating demand and jobs in Covid-19 crisis: ESRI's McQuinn

Cutting taxes least likely to work in stimulating demand and jobs in Covid-19 crisis: ESRI's McQuinn
By Eamon Quinn
Sunday, June 28, 2020 - 06:20 PM

Cutting taxes will likely be the least effective way in helping lift the economy out from the Covid-19 jobs crisis because there is no guarantee that people who fear a second wave of pandemic cases won’t just save rather than spend the money, ESRI professor Kieran McQuinn has said.

His comments come as Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe prepares to unveil a jobs package designed to prevent large levels of long-term unemployment scarring Irish households, for the second time in less than a decade.

Business groups say Minister Donohoe’s estimated €6bn in measures may cost the exchequer as little as €3bn upfront because the bulk of the cost entailed in covering loans against default in any full-throated credit scheme won’t be triggered if it does its work. Economists around the world are trying to figure out the best ways for governments to help boost their economies. In Ireland, over 1 million people need the pandemic unemployment payment and wage-subsidy scheme to make ends meet. 

However, Prof McQuinn said boosting consumer spending at this stage may only result in more savings because people will be wary of a second pandemic wave or be uncertain over their own jobs, as unemployment remains at over 10% at the end of the year.

“While understandable in trying to assist certain sectors, the danger in giving a tax break or certain resources is that people are just going to be very unsure about making investment decisions,” Prof McQuinn said.

Instead, investing in housing “would be a better bet”, he said, as housing supply will likely become more pressing after the disruption in housebuilding caused by the pandemic.

Fergal O’Brien, director of policy at business group Ibec, said that cutting the Vat rate would, however, help businesses “get some sort of margin” as they struggle with the costs of reopening. He said that “a simple grants-based model”, that has showed its worth in Switzerland, Germany, and the UK, during the recent crisis months should be part of a stimulus package.

Securing a loans scheme that is 100%-guaranteed by the State would be key in lowering interest rate costs for Irish businesses, Mr O’Brien said.

READ MORE

Martin criticised for not appointing more regionally balanced Cabinet

More on this topic

Top 10 companies account for 40% of corporation tax revenuesTop 10 companies account for 40% of corporation tax revenues

Workers unaware of tax relief entitlements for working from homeWorkers unaware of tax relief entitlements for working from home

Revenue publishes 35 tax default cases in Ireland totalling over €6mRevenue publishes 35 tax default cases in Ireland totalling over €6m

Carer makes €1m tax payment as Revenue reveal details of €6m in settlementsCarer makes €1m tax payment as Revenue reveal details of €6m in settlements


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Taxation

More in this Section

Dublin City enters Phase Three of lockdown exit with public seating applications ongoingDublin City enters Phase Three of lockdown exit with public seating applications ongoing

An Post currency card suspended after UK watchdog tells issuer 'to cease all activities'An Post currency card suspended after UK watchdog tells issuer 'to cease all activities'

Merkel: Britain must ‘live with consequences’ of looser ties with BrusselsMerkel: Britain must ‘live with consequences’ of looser ties with Brussels

UK, Italy, Spain offered to limit scope of proposed digital taxUK, Italy, Spain offered to limit scope of proposed digital tax


Lifestyle

After four months of being closed off from the mainland, the islands have finally been given the all clear to open up again as of June 29.Dan McCarthy: The Islands are open again for business

It was suggested, originally, that the tree’s genus be named after another military commander, the Irishman Arthur Wellesley.Richard Collins: General Sherman giant redwood tree is the largest member of its species alive

Buy everything on Michelle Darmody’s list and you have all you need to create five meals.One List, Five Meals: Dinner sorted for the week

If you visit Grailed, the secondhand online men’s fashion marketplace, for $50,000, you can own a Raf Simons MA-1 camouflage bomber jacket, a reversible style with a highlighter orange interior.One man’s trash is another man’s treasure - inside the multi-billion euro men’s resale market

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 27, 2020

  • 5
  • 17
  • 18
  • 31
  • 38
  • 47
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »