News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Cut shares exposure, says €2.2tn top adviser

Cut shares exposure, says €2.2tn top adviser
Tuesday, August 27, 2019 - 05:15 AM

By Ishika Mookerjee

UBS Global Wealth Management, which oversees more than €2.2 trillion in invested assets, has gone underweight on shares for the first time since the eurozone crisis.

The Swiss asset manager cut its stock positioning relative to high-grade bonds to reduce its exposure to trade wars and political uncertainty, said global chief investment officer Mark Haefele. Risks to the global economy and markets have risen, following a renewed escalation in US-China trade tensions, said Mr Haefele, who had so far resisted turning bearish on stocks since the world’s two biggest economies began their trade feud last year.

US President Donald Trump’s decision last week to increase tariffs on $250bn (€225bn) of Chinese goods to 30% from 25% prompted the downgrade. The change factors in a new underweight position in emerging market stocks, which “are more exposed to heightened market volatility, a slowing global economy, and heightened trade tensions”, said Mr Haefele.

He cautioned “against large equity underweights” and maintained his view that the US can avoid a recession in 2020.

Earlier this month, the bank more than halved its 2019 earnings forecast for Asia to 2.8% from 6.3%, and said Taiwan and Korea will likely bear the brunt of the slowdown due to their reliance on trade and technology.

Paul Sandhu, at BNP Paribas Asset Management, said he expects fund flows to return to Asia if the US-China trade situation “comes together”.

- Bloomberg

READ MORE

Building firm Walls says order book strong in Ireland

More on this topic

All Irish firms selling into Britain hit by sterlingAll Irish firms selling into Britain hit by sterling

Fresh US-China trade fears spook stock marketsFresh US-China trade fears spook stock markets

Markets slow on German woes and G20 jittersMarkets slow on German woes and G20 jitters

US shares surge as rate cut talk pierces gloomUS shares surge as rate cut talk pierces gloom

TOPIC: Stocks

More in this Section

China sports makers ‘are idle’China sports makers ‘are idle’

Angela Merkel faces wealth tax callAngela Merkel faces wealth tax call

KFC to sell faux chickenKFC to sell faux chicken

Employees make ‘social charter’ redundancy plea to former pharmaceutical plant owner Employees make ‘social charter’ redundancy plea to former pharmaceutical plant owner


Lifestyle

Kya deLongchamps says it’s time to bail out that household water waste before further changes to water policy sink your plans with a major bill.How to pour energy into being water wise

When life gives you lemons, is it okay to not make lemonade? Donal O’Keeffe talks with the co-author of a self-help book.Squeezing the most out of life

There are so many decisions and new experiences facing first-year students in the next few months, it would be easy to become overwhelmed. From where to live, who to live with, what clubs to join. And that’s all before you even get to grips with the academic side and how drastically it differs from school.Making Cents: Work out your budget for the college year ahead

While there’s no great way to guage a podcast’s popularity — the Apple Podcasts charts are the be all and end all for a show’s success — it’s even harder to know how many people are listening to the growing genre of children’s audio; most would presumably be listening on their parents’ phones.Podcast Corner: When kids ditch the screens, and pick up the earphones

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 24, 2019

  • 5
  • 6
  • 8
  • 16
  • 29
  • 46
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »