Cuisine de France owner Aryzta sees shares jump on North America profit outlook

By Geoff Percival
Tuesday, March 10, 2020 - 06:07 PM

Shares in Cuisine de France owner Aryzta jumped by as much as 7% on the back of a rise in underlying earnings, as well as expectations of an improved performance in its troubled North American operations.

The Swiss-Irish baked goods group, which also makes hamburger buns for McDonald’s, said underlying earnings before tax for the first half of its financial year rose by 12%, year-on-year, to just under €170m.

However, total revenue for the six months to the end of January declined by 3.2% to €1.66bn, and underlying net profit for the first half was down 13% at €34.4m.

Organic revenue fell in Europe and in North America — which has been a problem market for Aryzta for some time.

The American market is also behind in earnings terms, but Aryzta expects a second-half improvement.

Despite the jump in share price, the Aryzta stock is down 36% in the last 12 months.

Chief executive Kevin Toland, however, said strategic and financial progress is being made and the group’s refocus to a frozen business-to-business model is complete.

“Our net debt is at its lowest level since 2013. We continue to expect to deliver underlying EBITDA growth for 2020 ... as the overall business stabilises and the benefits of Project Renew are further realised,” said Mr Toland.

“Factors impacting North America profitability are being addressed, and we expect an improved performance in the second half.”

