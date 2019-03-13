CUBS conference: Graduates urged to be respectful online

Graduates have been urged to be mindful of their social media profiles as they enter the workforce.

Alison O'Connell, CUBS School Manager,Prof Thia Hennessy, Dean, Cork University Business School, Gina London, MC, Emmy Award winning former CNN correspondent, Colm Murphy, Education Officer BIS Society and Amber McAuliffe, Education Officer at Entrepreneurial and Social Society UCC at the UCC CUBS Conference in the Cork Opera House. Picture: Darragh Kane.

Employees of Deloitte, Google, Musgrave Group, Smurfit Kappa and Cork Chamber, who were speaking at Cork University Business School's annual conference, told around 1,000 students and secondary school pupils to avoid becoming bogged down in disrespectful online behaviour.

Google e-commerce specialist Dylan O'Brien, who graduated from UCC in Business Information Systems, said: "You have to hold your best professional self online, through your social media. It is a reflection of you as a professional in your working career.

Social media holds a great purpose. It holds a great platform for us to express ourselves in a way that you might not necessarily get in our personal lives, but it is important to be professional and respectful in that sense.

Musgrave accountant and Cork hurler Daniel Kearney said he had restricted his social media presence after untrue rumours began to surface about him leaving the inter-county panel.

He urged caution to conference attendees about how they used social media.

Irish Race Walker Rob Heffernan and MC Gina London, Emmy Award-winning former CNN correspondent and internationally recognised speaker, facilitator & communications & management expert speaking at the UCC CUBS Conference in the Cork Opera House. Picture: Darragh Kane.

Cork Chamber public affairs director, Thomas McHugh said there was a "huge tendency" towards polarising positions and incendiary statements on social media.

"In any aspect of politics or business, you see the most value in diplomacy.

You can have a different perspective to somebody, it's not necessarily about being right or wrong but articulating your points if you believe something.

"Mutual respect is particularly important, especially for younger people," he said.