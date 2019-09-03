CSO figures show slight fall in unemployment

Unemployment fell slightly last month, according to the Central Statistics Office.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment figure for August was 126,000, or 5.2%, down from 127,800 (5.3%) in July and down from 132,400, or 5.5%, in August 2018.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for males last month was unchanged at 5.4% from July, but was down from 5.6% in August 2018.

It means there were 70,000 unemployed males last month compared to 70,200 in July.

The same figure for female unemployment was 5.1% in August, down from 5.2% in July, and down from 5.5% in August 2018. Last month had 56,000 unemployed females compared to 57,700 in July.

Youth unemployment stood at 14.7% in August, unchanged from July.