CSO figures show rise in numbers of tourists coming here in past year

Ireland has seen a rise in the number of overseas tourists coming here in the last 12 months.

Central Statistics Office (CSO) figures show that there were 956,800 trips to Ireland by overseas residents in October, an increase of 2.5% compared to the same month last year.

Irish people made 733,000 overseas trips in October 2019, a rise of 2.3% compared to a year earlier.

Trips by people from Great Britain went up by 4.2% to 336,400 while the number of people from other European countries other than Great Britain coming to Ireland grew by 8.3% to 355,900.

There were 8.8% fewer USA and Canada residents coming to Ireland in the year which fell to 208,800 while trips to Ireland from Other Areas rose by 4.3% to 55,700.

The total number of trips - Irish residents’ trips overseas plus trips to Ireland - last month went up by 2.4% to 1,689,800 when compared to 12 months earlier.

In the 10 months to the end of October, the total number of trips to Ireland grew by 2.2% when compared with the same period in 2018. Irish residents' trips overseas during the same period increased by 7.1%.

Niall Gibbons, CEO of Tourism Ireland, said: “North America has shown a weaker pattern as the year unfolds. The decision by Norwegian to discontinue its transatlantic services in September 2018 meant the removal of almost 5,300 airline seats per week between North America and Ireland.

“The figures very much reflect feedback from our industry partners on the ground, who’ve seen weaker demand this year.

The continued uncertainty around Brexit is giving rise to consumer concern in Britain and some Mainland European markets. There’s also been a deterioration in air access capacity this year.

“The additional funding allocated to Tourism Ireland in Budget 2020, in response to the Brexit challenge for Irish tourism, means that Tourism Ireland is rolling out a number of end-of-year promotional campaigns right now – in the US, Britain, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands and the Nordic countries – to kick-start our promotional effort and position us well for 2020.

"Next week, we will outline our plans for 2020, when we will be pulling out all the stops to ensure that the island of Ireland continues to increase its share of the global travel business.”