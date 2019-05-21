CSO figures show record level of employment as rate increases by 3.7%

Figures released by the Central Statistics Office show Ireland's employment rate has increased by 3.7%.

An additional 81,200 jobs were recorded in the first quarter of 2019, meaning that there are now 2,316,100 people employed in Ireland, a record level.

The largest sectoral employment increases were in transport and storage (11.4% higher) and administration and support services (10.6 % higher).

The unemployment rate for April was 4.6 per cent, the lowest rate since the fourth quarter of 2005.

"Despite the international challenges, the number of people at work in Ireland continues to rise, with total employment increasing by 81,200 over the year to the first quarter of 2019," said Minister for Finance and for Public Expenditure and Reform, Paschal Donohoe.

It is especially encouraging that three-quarters of the increase was in full-time employment. There are now 2.3 million people at work in Ireland, a record high.

"The growth of female employment – up 50,400 in annual terms – is also noteworthy, as is the fact that we have employment growth in all regions. These figures are proof of the continued good health of our economy and of the success of this Government’s economic policies."

He warned that measures must be taken to avoid overheating the economy, despite the strong labour market.

"Full-employment is a welcome outcome, but it also presents challenges for policy. We must avoid policies that overheat the economy. This means ensuring that the labour market remains open and flexible in order to support growth in jobs and living standards, while protecting our international competitiveness."

Read the CSO's Labour Force Survey here: