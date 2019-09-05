CSO figures show decrease in number of people on Live Register

The latest figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) has shown a decrease of 1,500 people on the Live Register for the month of August.

The 0.8% decrease brings the seasonally adjusted total number of people on the Live Register to 188,500. In unadjusted terms, there were 199,093 people singing on the Live Register last month down from 225,158, which is an annual decrease of -11.6%.

The figures also showed that the number of male claimants, 107,849, was higher than the number of female claimants, 91,244.

The number of long term claimants last month was 75,805, which was an annual decrease of 16,164 people. However, the number of people claiming jobseekers benefit increased by 1.6%to 40,137.

Irish nationals accounted for 82.6% (164,450) of the number of people on the Live Register, while of the 34,643 non-Irish nationals, the largest constituent group was nationals from the EU15 to EU28 States (17,788) and the UK (7,667).

There were 36,779 casual and part-time workers, down from 43,594 last year, which represents 18.5% of the total Live Register. August saw 17,140 new registrants on the Live Register, the majority of whom were male.

The Sales group had the largest annual percentage decrease of -15.6%, followed by the Plant and Machine Operatives group.

The two smallest occupational groups were the Associate Professional and Technical and the Managers and Administrators groups, making up 3.5% and 5.1% of the Live register respectively.

The Live Register figures do not include anyone on activation programmes such as Back to Work Schemes, TUS, FAS, Gateway and others. The total number of people on such schemes totalled 38,776 in July, down from 40,447 last year. The figures are broken down in the table below: