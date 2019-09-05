News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

CSO figures show decrease in number of people on Live Register

CSO figures show decrease in number of people on Live Register
By Rebecca Stiffe
Thursday, September 05, 2019 - 01:32 PM

The latest figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) has shown a decrease of 1,500 people on the Live Register for the month of August.

The 0.8% decrease brings the seasonally adjusted total number of people on the Live Register to 188,500. In unadjusted terms, there were 199,093 people singing on the Live Register last month down from 225,158, which is an annual decrease of -11.6%.

The figures also showed that the number of male claimants, 107,849, was higher than the number of female claimants, 91,244.

The number of long term claimants last month was 75,805, which was an annual decrease of 16,164 people. However, the number of people claiming jobseekers benefit increased by 1.6%to 40,137.

Irish nationals accounted for 82.6% (164,450) of the number of people on the Live Register, while of the 34,643 non-Irish nationals, the largest constituent group was nationals from the EU15 to EU28 States (17,788) and the UK (7,667).

READ MORE

Boris Johnson reportedly received no warning ahead of brother's resignation

There were 36,779 casual and part-time workers, down from 43,594 last year, which represents 18.5% of the total Live Register. August saw 17,140 new registrants on the Live Register, the majority of whom were male.

The Sales group had the largest annual percentage decrease of -15.6%, followed by the Plant and Machine Operatives group.

The two smallest occupational groups were the Associate Professional and Technical and the Managers and Administrators groups, making up 3.5% and 5.1% of the Live register respectively.

The Live Register figures do not include anyone on activation programmes such as Back to Work Schemes, TUS, FAS, Gateway and others. The total number of people on such schemes totalled 38,776 in July, down from 40,447 last year. The figures are broken down in the table below:

CSO figures show decrease in number of people on Live Register

More on this topic

CSO figures show slight fall in unemploymentCSO figures show slight fall in unemployment

Live Register reaches lowest point since 2008Live Register reaches lowest point since 2008

Live Register numbers fall in FebruaryLive Register numbers fall in February

Number of people signing on fell in NovemberNumber of people signing on fell in November

TOPIC: Live register

More in this Section

No-deal Brexit could see 10,000 jobs go in Irish tourism industryNo-deal Brexit could see 10,000 jobs go in Irish tourism industry

Minister to facilitate talks between sides in beef disputeMinister to facilitate talks between sides in beef dispute

Boohoo raises full-year forecasts after summer sales soarBoohoo raises full-year forecasts after summer sales soar

New car market in UK falls 1.6% in AugustNew car market in UK falls 1.6% in August


Lifestyle

My dad became ill before I became a writer and died before he got to see his name in the acknowledgements of my first two books.Sophie White: “I came up with the idea for my novel while I watched my father recede into a terrifying void of illness”

The designer is responsible for the iconic red-soled shoes which have become symbols of wealth and luxury.Christian Louboutin’s fashion legacy as he wins a major couture award

I’m not going to bother with my buddy Michael any more.Learner dad: You’ve finally gone grey’, was his greeting, as if that’s an okay thing to say to a 52-year-old man

Rowena Walsh meets Rosie Smith-Dunne, an energetic 91-year-old who is happily still helping others after a lifetime of volunteering.Giving back: Meet the 91-year-old who continues to help others

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 04, 2019

  • 7
  • 22
  • 27
  • 30
  • 41
  • 42
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »