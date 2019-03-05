NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
CSO announce unemployment rate is down 0.1% for February

Tuesday, March 05, 2019 - 11:35 AM
By Digital Desk staff

The Central Statistics Office have released figures showing that the unemployment rate for February 2019 is down 0.1%.

In figures released today, the CSO stated that the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for last month was at 5.6%, down from 5.7% in January.

The CSO figures revealed that 135,100 were unemployed in February, which is down 0.2% from the same month in 2018.

The stats office said that the monthly unemployment rate for men was 5.6%, unchanged from the January figure, but it was down from 5.9% in February 2018.

For women, the figure was down 0.1% from January and stood at 5.6%. The CSO said that figure was down from 5.7% in February 2018.

When broken down, the figures showed that the number of males unemployed in February 2019 was 72,600, down from 73,300 in January 2019.

Meanwhile, the number of females unemployed was 62,500 a decrease of 1,000 when compared to January 2019.

The CSO also revealed that the youth employment rate (people between the ages 15-24) was 13.8% in February 2019, down from 13.9% last month.

