CSNA seminar aims to boost retail profits

The newly formed CSNA Skillnet is hosting a free seminar on a range of key retail topics at The Crowne Plaza, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15, on Thursday, September 12, from 12pm until 4pm.

The seminar marks the official launch of the learning network formed by the training division of The Convenience Stores and Newsagents Association and the Skillnet Ireland Learning Network.

While the seminar is free, pre-booking is essential and people are advised to book a place early.

CSNA Skillnet’s network manager, Victoria Bolger, said:

“We are really looking forward to this seminar.

The aim is to provide as many valuable retail solutions as we possibly can to the attendees to ensure it is a really worthwhile afternoon for all.

"Naturally, all solutions will be training led so anyone who hasn’t yet engaged with our CSNA Skillnet courses is encouraged to come along and check out what the Network can do for you.”

Industry guest speakers will provide training-led solutions and information on a range of key topics such as; valuation rent and rates, insurance costs, security, safety, recruitment as well as multi-store management.

