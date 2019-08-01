News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

CSNA seminar aims to boost retail profits

CSNA seminar aims to boost retail profits
CSNA Skillnet is to host a free seminar offering profitable training solutions to retailers. Photo: Brownes Photography.
By Joe Dermody
Thursday, August 01, 2019 - 09:00 PM

The newly formed CSNA Skillnet is hosting a free seminar on a range of key retail topics at The Crowne Plaza, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15, on Thursday, September 12, from 12pm until 4pm.

The seminar marks the official launch of the learning network formed by the training division of The Convenience Stores and Newsagents Association and the Skillnet Ireland Learning Network.

While the seminar is free, pre-booking is essential and people are advised to book a place early.

CSNA Skillnet’s network manager, Victoria Bolger, said:

“We are really looking forward to this seminar.

The aim is to provide as many valuable retail solutions as we possibly can to the attendees to ensure it is a really worthwhile afternoon for all.

"Naturally, all solutions will be training led so anyone who hasn’t yet engaged with our CSNA Skillnet courses is encouraged to come along and check out what the Network can do for you.”

Industry guest speakers will provide training-led solutions and information on a range of key topics such as; valuation rent and rates, insurance costs, security, safety, recruitment as well as multi-store management.

www.csnaskillnet.ie

READ MORE

Arbutus Bread set to expand with funding

More on this topic

CBS stands by Bull star in wake of Eliza Dushku misconduct claimCBS stands by Bull star in wake of Eliza Dushku misconduct claim

Rebel missile, suicide attack kill dozens in Yemen’s portRebel missile, suicide attack kill dozens in Yemen’s port

Arbutus Bread set to expand with fundingArbutus Bread set to expand with funding

Rare bottle of Irish whiskey sells for more than double its estimate at auctionRare bottle of Irish whiskey sells for more than double its estimate at auction

CSNASeminar

More in this Section

Boost for Just Eat ahead of €9bn dealBoost for Just Eat ahead of €9bn deal

US Federal Reserve cuts interest rate for first time in more than a decadeUS Federal Reserve cuts interest rate for first time in more than a decade

Ryanair union voices 'concern' over potential job cutsRyanair union voices 'concern' over potential job cuts

Glanbia drops €550m in stock market value as international sales buffeted amid trade wars ‘setback’Glanbia drops €550m in stock market value as international sales buffeted amid trade wars ‘setback’


Lifestyle

The Cork Puppetry Festival returns this weekend. Siobhan Howe meets the man behind it – Dowtcha founder, Cliff Dolliver.Still pulling the strings of Cork Puppetry Festival

We take a trip down memory lane and check out what happened on this day in years gone by.August 1, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

You might shudder, but there’s actually a possibility the new ‘step mullet’ is cool.Is… the mullet actually making a comeback?

Hannah Stephenson consults former Blue Peter gardener Chris Collins on how to grow youngsters’ interest in gardeningThe right tools will get children gardening at an early age

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

  • 5
  • 10
  • 13
  • 19
  • 27
  • 28
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »