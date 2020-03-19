Cruise liners calling to Port of Cork cancelled for one month

The Port of Cork has suspended all cruise liner calls for the next month due to the coronavirus outbreak.

All cruise liners that were due to berth between now and April 20 have been cancelled.

The port has lost five calls as a result of the cancellation. Operations in the following months are now in question.

The 2020 cruise liner season started last week.

The first ship of the season - the MV Saga Sapphire - was due to berth in Cobh but was re-routed to Ringaskiddy instead.

The Port has welcomed clarity from the cruise lines in relation to the cancellations, with these decisions being taken in the best interests of public safety.

CEO of the Port of Cork, Brendan Keating said, “We are obviously disappointed that this year’s cruise season has been impacted by COVID-19, but we fully respect the decision of the cruise companies to cancel these calls in the interests of public health.

"There will be a significant impact on the local community through loss of business, and we fully support Government initiatives to help those businesses trade through difficult times.”

Freight operations are continuing, and the Port expects to accommodate all scheduled vessels in the weeks ahead.

Staff members and visitors at the Port are adopting best practice in terms of social distancing, and as a precaution, inbound ships are subject to strict new guidelines as outlined in a notice to mariners.

The schedule of freight arrivals at the Port of Cork is unaffected by the Covid-19 outbreak. These inbound vessels will carry a range of goods including standard containers, fertiliser, crude oil, and animal feed.

Meanwhile, the Port of Cork has also cancelled all temporary shore leave due to the virus outbreak.

A notice, signed by harbour master Captain Paul O'Regan, was issued earlier this week.

It said, "Following the issuance of social distancing recommendations by the Government of Ireland in response to the Novel Coronavirus/Covid 19 pandemic: non-essential shore leave by vessel crew members is hereby suspended at all facilities within the Port of Cork’s jurisdiction.

"These measures are to assist with the protection of all persons and are in line with national social distancing recommendations."

This does not include essential shore leave, such as medical care or repatriation.

The measures will be reviewed in line with Government advice.