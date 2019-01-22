Cross-border trade at all-time high

Cross-border trade in goods in Ireland is at an all-time high.

Latest figures show it stood at €7 billion for 2017.

Total cross border trade has been growing at an average rate of 4% over the past two decades.

Latest figures show it stands at €7 billion for 2017, according to Inter Trade Ireland, the all-island cross-border trade and business development body.

They also found that companies trading goods into the UK are operating at a 45% higher productivity than those trading only in Ireland.

Aidan Gough, Designated Officer and Director of Strategy and Policy at InterTradeIreland said that the "cross-border market plays a valuable role in a broader export development strategy."

Recent research by the group found that for over half of Irish exporters, Northern Ireland is the destination for more than 50% of their exports, while for 26% of Irish firms, Northern Ireland is their only export market.

71% of exporters reported that cross-border trading was the catalyst for exporting further afield.