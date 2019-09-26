News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
CRH shares rise after announcing former Bank of Ireland chief as next chairman

By Geoff Percival
Thursday, September 26, 2019 - 07:12 PM

CRH shares rose by nearly 2% on the back of the building materials giant announcing former Bank of Ireland chief executive Richie Boucher as its next chairman.

Mr Boucher has been named chairman designate and will succeed Nicky Hartery as CRH chair as of the beginning of January.

The former Bank of Ireland chief has been a CRH board member since March 2018 and has chaired the group's remuneration committee since last September.

CRH has also appointed Johan Karlstrom to its board as a non-executive director.

Mr Karlstrom is a former CEO of Swedish construction firm Skanska.

