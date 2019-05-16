NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

CRH rival Lafargeholcim eyes US deals following Europe success

By Geoff Percival
Thursday, May 16, 2019 - 04:40 AM

CRH rival Lafargeholcim is eyeing 10 acquisitions this year on the back of stronger-than-expected first quarter earnings and increased customer demand in the European cement market.

Lafargeholcim expects to increase the number of small acquisitions it makes this year after buying four businesses so far in 2019.

“We are trying to get a more dynamic start to the process to do bolt-ons this year”, chief executive Jan Jenisch said, noting that Lafargeholcim had already made the same number of deals as it had during the whole of 2018.

“We are going to see hopefully 10 plus of those acquisitions for the year overall,” he said.

“Geographically we are very keen to expand in the US market, especially when you look in aggregates and concrete where we have a market share in the low single digits there. In Europe and Australia we are following up on various opportunities,” said Mr Jenisch.

READ MORE

Tánaiste explains why only one Fine Gael candidate to attend Cork hustings

Lafargeholcim is the world’s largest cement maker. It said its first-quarter operating profit rose nearly 16%, helped by a strong performance in Europe.

The company reported core operating profit of 809 million Swiss francs (€716m) for the three months, better than market expectations of 754m francs. Sales increased 2.2% to 5.96bn francs, just ahead of expectations.

Lafargeholcim said it expects demand to continue rising this year, pushing aside concerns about slowing economies and trade tensions weighing on the construction industry.

CRH boosted its status to the world’s third largest building materials company when it spent €6.5bn on a chunk of Lafarge and Holcim assets ahead of their 2015 merger. The Irish group recently reported record annual earnings, for 2018, but has attracted investment from Europe’s largest activist investor Cevian Capital.

CRH’s share price is also lagging that of its largest peer, down nearly 4.5% in the past 12 months versus Lafargeholcim’s 0.5% reverse.

Additional reporting Reuters

More on this topic

Teva Pharmaceutical says it will defend claims it was involved in price-fixing in the US

Ireland: the Gateway to Europe

Enda McDonnell: Enterprise Ireland optimistic about continuing growth

BioMarin, improving lives of rare disease patients

More in this Section

Software company to create 125 jobs in Cork

Huawei, 5G and the UK: key questions answered

GSK reassures staff as it sells Cork site to Thermo Fisher Scientific

Fáilte Ireland promotes conference facilities outside Dublin in business tourism initiative


Lifestyle

From Kim Kardashian to Alicia Keys: Five celebs spreading skin positivity

Women take centre stage in the latest Game of Thrones series. Meet the Irish women of Winterfell

Mountain man: Pat Fitzpatrick puts his new fitness regimen to the test in the Comeraghs

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 15, 2019

    • 20
    • 21
    • 25
    • 28
    • 33
    • 39
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »