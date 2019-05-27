NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

CRH flat on further fall in US road building contracts

By Geoff Percival
Monday, May 27, 2019 - 07:03 PM

CRH shares were largely flat amid growing analyst concern over a potential persistent dip in the level of roadbuilding contracts being granted in the US.

The Irish cement and building materials giant said last year that US infrastructure projects - including road and housebuilding - using its products would be a key growth driver for it over the coming years.

CRH's Americas Materials division is the leading supplier of cement, asphalt and ready-mixed concrete and paving to the construction sector in North America. Last year, the division grew sales by 12% to €8.95bn and saw an 18% jump in operating profit to just over €1bn.

Within that division, like-for-like US-only sales increased by 5%, with operating profit increasing by 4%.

However, latest figures from the American Road Transportation Builders Association show that highway contracts awarded declined by 4%, on a year-on-year basis, in April. That was the third straight month of decline.

"There is no doubt that the weak contract awards data is a slight concern," Goodbody Stockbrokers said.

"However, it needs also to be viewed in the context of a strong 2018 of awards; the latter being mirrored in the rhetoric from companies that have strong order books...[However] if the weakness in contract awards persists, it is a potential issue for 2020 and beyond," Goodbody said.

CRH's share price - down nearly 7% over the past 12 months - inched up by just 0.3%.

Last month CRH started a fresh share buyback programme - aimed at returning up to €350m to investors by August.

It shortly followed the completion of a €1bn buyback programme.

More on this topic

Harvey Norman confident of return to profit in Ireland

Iarnród Éireann and NTA begin 'largest and greenest fleet order in Irish public transport history'

Fishermen earn global plaudits for commitment to cleaning oceans

Here are this week's eight business movers

TOPIC: Business in Ireland

More in this Section

Iarnród Éireann and NTA begin 'largest and greenest fleet order in Irish public transport history'

Fiat Chrysler proposes merger with Renault

Feeding demand for less meat in diet

The Monday Interview: Feeling the flow after coming full circle


Lifestyle

Global vision from Foynes Island

Mystery of Barbary ape at Eamhain Mhacha

Watch for dragonfly survey

Put-upon ravens harangued by the noisy neighbours

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 25, 2019

    • 12
    • 14
    • 17
    • 23
    • 27
    • 46
    • 43

Full Lotto draw results »