Credit unions top customer experience rankings for fifth consecutive year

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, October 08, 2019 - 09:53 AM

Credit unions have once again topped a report which measures consumer experience.

Only 15 out of 160 Irish brands improved their ratings this year, with overall confidence down 4% for the second year running.

Telecoms, utilities and public companies were among the poorest performing sectors, according to Amarach Research. Retail and supermarkets ranked highest.

Gerard O'Neill from Amarach Research explained why credit unions are top of the list for the fifth year in a row.

He said: "It's a remarkable achievement because there is a lot of change otherwise in the rankings for all the other companies, but their focus on customer service and getting their staff to lead the charge, so to speak, in terms of improving customer experience has really delivered for them."

Mr O'Neill said Irish consumers generally do not feel valued by brands.

He said: "A lot issues that come through are the feeling that they are not appreciated, that their business is taken for granted.

"Whilst there have been efforts in the past, through loyalty schemes and points and benefits and bonuses, these things tend to be a bit forgettable for customers."

He added that businesses aren't putting enough thought into their interactions with customers.

Mr O'Neill said: "In a lot of organisations, developing people and staff and focusing on staff tends to come second place to the sexy stuff - the digital, the app.

"Those organisations that have in fact put staff interactions with customers first, all at once seem to be the ones pulling ahead simply because of the trust that we get for interacting with people we feel care about the experience."

