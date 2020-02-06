News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

CPL Resources director fails in deductions claim

CPL Resources director fails in deductions claim
The Labour Court, file photo
By Gordon Deegan
Thursday, February 06, 2020 - 09:11 PM

A director at CPL Resources who was paid €278,000 has failed in her claim that the recruitment firm unlawfully took part of her commission.

The Labour Court dismissed the claim brought by Silvana Cuesta Carpio against CPL under the Payment of Wages Act.

Ms Cuesta Carpio told the Labour Court that before she was appointed as a director in 2017 she had earned a significant amount of commission from the work she did for a particular client.

However, she said that some months after her appointment she was assigned to work with clients other than the specific client.

The Labour Court was told that Ms Cuesta Carpio earned a total of €278,000 in 2018 and €253,000 in 2017.

According to the Labour Court report on the case, Ms Cuesta Carpio claimed she was owed €239,000 for the period from April 2018 to March 2019 as a result of CPL making deductions of commission.

However, the Labour Court calculated that Ms Cuesta Carpio’s claim for unlawful deductions amounted to €83,740 as well as a part of €16,748 and a part of €20,748.

Ms Cuesta Carpio said that in May 2018 she reached an agreement with CPL to “clean all fees owed to her from previous months up to March 2018”, and a payment of €51,000 was made to her in August 2018.

In response, CPL said that no unlawful deductions took place and that wages alleged by Ms Cuesta Carpio were not properly payable to her.

CPL said the commission scheme was discretionary and the terms were specifically set out in her employment contract of employment in October 2013.

It said that Ms Cuesta Carpio’s commission was affected by her re-assignment in August 2017 which came about from operational needs of the business.

In the Labour Court’s findings, chairman Kevin Foley found that the alteration of Ms Cuesta Carpio’s commission was provided for in her contract.

Mr Foley said that as a result, the alteration of Ms Cuesta Carpio’s commission scheme could not be considered an unlawful deduction.

Ms Cuesta Carpio was appealing a ruling of the Workplace Relations Commission that had earlier dismissed her claim.

More on this topic

Labour Court dismisses unlawful wage deduction claim by €275k a year executiveLabour Court dismisses unlawful wage deduction claim by €275k a year executive

Dunnes worker who taught belly dancing while off sick loses unfair dismissal caseDunnes worker who taught belly dancing while off sick loses unfair dismissal case

Gay man awarded €27k over workplace harassment and discriminationGay man awarded €27k over workplace harassment and discrimination

WRC recommends order of nuns pay domestic worker €2k for procedural unfairness in termination of employmentWRC recommends order of nuns pay domestic worker €2k for procedural unfairness in termination of employment

TOPIC: Workplace Relations Commission

More in this Section

Twitter achieves first billion dollar quarterly revenue as user numbers riseTwitter achieves first billion dollar quarterly revenue as user numbers rise

Virgin Atlantic extends suspension of China flights by six weeksVirgin Atlantic extends suspension of China flights by six weeks

China cuts tariffs on £57.8bn of US imports in trade truceChina cuts tariffs on £57.8bn of US imports in trade truce

Ford unveils ’emoji jacket’ to help cyclists share their mood with driversFord unveils ’emoji jacket’ to help cyclists share their mood with drivers


Lifestyle

THIS month sees Cork designer-maker Joseph Walsh being honoured in New York by a world leader in contemporary craftsmanship.Cork designer Joseph Walsh all set to take a bite of the Big Apple

The make-up mogul isn’t the only celebrity who loves the cult wellness drink.Bone broth: Kylie Jenner drinks it every day, but what does it do?

MIND magician Keith Barry powers through the day on as little as four hours’ sleep a night.The Shape I'm In: 'mind magician' Keith Barry

Two hundred years ago, a Cork City sugar merchant attempted to take hordes of poor Irish families to a fresh life in a land of plenty, in South Africa. But things didn’t quite work out as planned, explains Robert HumeThe sugar merchant who attempted to take hordes of poor Irish families to a fresh life in South Africa

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 05, 2020

  • 13
  • 19
  • 20
  • 33
  • 40
  • 43
  • 23

Full Lotto draw results »