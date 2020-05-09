News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business»CORONAVIRUS

Covid-19 Return to Work plan very thorough, says ICTU

Covid-19 Return to Work plan very thorough, says ICTU
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, May 09, 2020 - 08:12 AM

Each workplace will have to nominate a staff member to ensure Return to Work protocols are being followed.

Temperature checks of workers and deep cleaning will be mandatory for businesses that are re-opening following closure, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The report is due to be launched later today by Business Minister, Heather Humphries.

General Secretary of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions (ICTU), Patricia King, says the plan is very thorough.

She says: "Somebody signing into work, well you can only sign in if you use your own pen.

"Walkways in offices, walkways in workplaces, you now have to have directional signage so that you have one-way walkways.

"That's something I would imagine most workplaces won't currently have but will have to have.

It is understood staff will have to report any symptoms of illness to managers while supports to help people in at-risk groups will have to be brought in.

The first of five phases on the road to re-opening the country will begin on May 18.

READ MORE

Temperature testing to be among measures for businesses in Return to Work plan

More on this topic

Eurozone agrees on offering cheap loans to countries hit by coronavirusEurozone agrees on offering cheap loans to countries hit by coronavirus

Dr Holohan: Two thirds of Covid-19 deaths in Ireland have been cases aged 80 or olderDr Holohan: Two thirds of Covid-19 deaths in Ireland have been cases aged 80 or older

Lockdown plan emerges: masks at work, visitor quarantine and more cycle lanesLockdown plan emerges: masks at work, visitor quarantine and more cycle lanes

'Trapped' asylum-seekers can isolate in Dublin hotel - NPHET'Trapped' asylum-seekers can isolate in Dublin hotel - NPHET


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Coronavirus