Covid-19 Return to Work plan very thorough, says ICTU

Each workplace will have to nominate a staff member to ensure Return to Work protocols are being followed.

Temperature checks of workers and deep cleaning will be mandatory for businesses that are re-opening following closure, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The report is due to be launched later today by Business Minister, Heather Humphries.

Return to Work Safely Protocol and the Covid-19 agreement. "There can be no shortcuts or opt-outs when it comes to matters if life and death, every worker is entitled to protection" Patricia King statement

General Secretary of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions (ICTU), Patricia King, says the plan is very thorough.

She says: "Somebody signing into work, well you can only sign in if you use your own pen.

"Walkways in offices, walkways in workplaces, you now have to have directional signage so that you have one-way walkways.

"That's something I would imagine most workplaces won't currently have but will have to have.

It is understood staff will have to report any symptoms of illness to managers while supports to help people in at-risk groups will have to be brought in.

The first of five phases on the road to re-opening the country will begin on May 18.