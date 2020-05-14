Covid-19 remote workers averaging 38 extra hours a month

People working from home during the pandemic are clocking up the equivalent of an extra working week each month.

New research from LinkedIn shows Irish workers are doing an average of 38 hours overtime.

It has also found over half feel more stressed or anxious than before restrictions were brought in.

Lisa Finnegan, Senior HR Director at LinkedIn, says many people are blurring the lines between home and work life.

She says: "There is that sense of presenteeism even though I'm not in an office, I can't be seen, I still want to make sure everybody knows I'm working hard.

"I guess also just having the opportunity to close over the laptop and leave the room.

"It's very different when you don't have a bus to catch or a train to get when you are just sitting in the comfort of your own home."

Yesterday the social media site Twitter said employees can opt to continue home working “forever” after the Covid-19 crisis eases.

The company, based in San Francisco and with a site in Dublin, employs around 5,000 people said it was among the first to start a work from home model.