News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business»CORONAVIRUS

Covid-19 pandemic forces Celtic Media to temporarily lay off number of workers

Covid-19 pandemic forces Celtic Media to temporarily lay off number of workers
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, March 20, 2020 - 08:44 PM

One of the country's biggest local and regional newspaper groups has announced it will lay off some staff temporarily due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Celtic Media says it will continue to publish five weekly papers in print and online, but the decision has come due to falling revenues.

The company employs 90 people and it will keep its print plant in Navan operating as normal.

Some of its publishing staff will be temporarily laid off and they will avail of the Covid-19 pandemic payment, while others will work agreed shorter hours next month. They also said that all its managers have offered to take temporary pay cuts.

Frank Mulrennan, chief executive of Celtic Media Group, said: "I am so proud of how my colleagues throughout the centres are responding to this crisis situation for us all in local businesses.

"By acting quickly once we saw the scale of revenue downturn in the last fortnight, we are putting in place a lower cost platform during these crisis weeks to allow us emerge as a strong business once the economy recovers."

    Useful information
  • The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
  • Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;
  • GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.
  • ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024

More on this topic

Anton Du Beke addresses ‘silver lining’ of living in lockdownAnton Du Beke addresses ‘silver lining’ of living in lockdown

Feliciano Lopez sure players will still enter French Open despite date switchFeliciano Lopez sure players will still enter French Open despite date switch

Mother with ill baby stuck in Peru: We don’t know how we're going to get outMother with ill baby stuck in Peru: We don’t know how we're going to get out

Irresponsible behaviour on Covid-19 must end, says President HigginsIrresponsible behaviour on Covid-19 must end, says President Higgins

TOPIC: Coronavirus