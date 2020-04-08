Covid-19 impacts new car registrations-CSO

There are 4,000 fewer new cars licensed in March 2020 compared to March 2019.

This is according to figures released today by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Figures released by the CSO also revealed:

10, 239 cars were licensed in March 2020 compared to 14,404 in March 2019.

In the first three months of 2020, the number of new cars licensed fell to 44,167 from 50,861 in 2019, a drop of 13.2%.

Consumers are more likely to choose an electric or hybrid vehicle in 2020 than ever before.

Commenting on the data, Olive Loughnane, a CSO statistician said: “The notable drop in the number of new cars licensed in March 2020 has clearly been influenced by the onset of the COVID-19 crisis, which escalated as the month progressed."

The new figures also showed a move towards electric or hybrid vehicles.

In the first quarter of 2020, more than 1 in 6 new cars licensed was a hybrid or electric.

This compares with less than 1 in 9 new cars for the same period in 2019.

Figures released are based on the National Vehicle and Driver File compiled by the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport.

A vehicle is registered when the vehicle registration tax due on the vehicle is paid to the Revenue Commissioners. Revenue then issue a registration number for the vehicle.

A vehicle is licensed when the annual car tax due on the vehicle is paid for the first time.